Panguipulli Dome / Domo Habitare

-
Architects
-
LocationPanguipulli, Región de los Ríos, Chile
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsAlberto Piffardi, Maddalena Piffardi, Leandro Aravena
-
Area211.5 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Program
Several families on one site, a summer spot in the south of Chile.
Proposal
The project proposes a living room area as the only meeting point of the house. The other instances are private, and must accommodate 15 people.
El lugar
El lago, el paisaje son las condiciones básicas del paisaje. La vivienda en contexto refleja el lugar y acento geográfico.
Structure
Steel is used for earthquake resistance. On the other hand, wood and SIP panels are used as resistant materials.