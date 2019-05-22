World
Panguipulli Dome / Domo Habitare

Panguipulli Dome / Domo Habitare
Panguipulli Dome / Domo Habitare, © Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

© Benjamin Camus © Benjamin Camus © Benjamin Camus © Benjamin Camus + 20

  • Architects

    Domo Habitare

  • Location

    Panguipulli, Región de los Ríos, Chile

  • Category

    Cabins & Lodges

  • Lead Architects

    Alberto Piffardi, Maddalena Piffardi, Leandro Aravena

  • Area

    211.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

Text description provided by the architects. Program
Several families on one site, a summer spot in the south of Chile.

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

Proposal
The project proposes a living room area as the only meeting point of the house. The other instances are private, and must accommodate 15 people.

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

El lugar
El lago, el paisaje son las condiciones básicas del paisaje. La vivienda en contexto refleja el lugar y acento geográfico. 

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

Structure
Steel is used for earthquake resistance. On the other hand, wood and SIP panels are used as resistant materials.

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus
West Elevation and Section A
West Elevation and Section A
© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

Project location

Domo Habitare
Wood

Cite: "Panguipulli Dome / Domo Habitare" [Domo Panguipulli / Domo Habitare] 22 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917461/panguipulli-dome-domo-habitare/> ISSN 0719-8884

