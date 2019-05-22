Panguipulli Dome / Domo Habitare

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Program

Several families on one site, a summer spot in the south of Chile.

Proposal

The project proposes a living room area as the only meeting point of the house. The other instances are private, and must accommodate 15 people.

El lugar

El lago, el paisaje son las condiciones básicas del paisaje. La vivienda en contexto refleja el lugar y acento geográfico.

Structure

Steel is used for earthquake resistance. On the other hand, wood and SIP panels are used as resistant materials.