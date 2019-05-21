RIBA Announces London’s Best New Buildings

47 London buildings have been awarded 2019 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Regional Awards. Each year, RIBA Regional Award-winning buildings set the standard for skilful, accomplished architecture across the UK. All winning buildings are now in the running for RIBA National Awards, which will be announced on June 27, 2019.

The 2019 RIBA London Award-winning buildings are:

Project Practice 168 Upper Street Groupwork 1A Earl's Court Square Sophie Hicks Architects 4 Pancras Square Eric Parry Architects Alexandra Palace Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Alleyn's School Lower School Tim Ronalds Architects Alwyne Place Mitzman Architects Battersea Arts Centre Haworth Tompkins Bethnal Green Mission Church Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects Blue Mountain School 6a architects Boutique Office in Paddington Edward Williams Architects Brentford Lock West Phase 2 Mæ and White Ink Architects Buckingham Green Fletcher Priest Architects Coal Drops Yard Heatherwick Studio Crossfield Street House Jonathan Pile Architect Eleanor Palmer Science Lab AY Architects Great Arthur House John Robertson Architects Hackney Wick Station Landot and Brown Here East Hawkins\Brown Highgate Bowl HASA Architects House in a Garden Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd Kenwood Lee House Cousins & Cousins Architects Lambeth Civic Centre and Town Hall Cartwright Pickard LAMDA Niall McLaughlin Architects Lomax Studio CAN London Bridge Station Grimshaw London Wall Place Make Architects Mapleton Crescent Metropolitan Workshop Max Fordham House bere:architects Merano Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR Moray Mews Peter Barber Architects Music School, King's College School Wimbledon Hopkins Architects Ordnance Road Peter Barber Architects Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects Pocket House Tikari Works Royal Opera House Open Up Stanton Williams Selfridges Duke Street David Chipperfield Architects Signal Townhouses Allford Hall Monaghan Morris South London Gallery Fire Station 6a architects Southbank Centre Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Television Centre AHMM with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Company, dRMM, Mikhails Riches, Piercy&Co, Haptic, Archer Humphryes, Coffey Architects The Bower Allford Hall Monaghan Morris The Colville Estate Karakusevic Carson Architects The Ned, City of London EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group LLC The Painted Hall Hugh Broughton Architects The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries MUMA LLP Torriano Primary School STEM Lab Hayhurst and Co. Westminster Abbey Triforium Project Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd

Further Special Awards have been awarded to:

Alexandra Palace by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects – RIBA London Conservation Award

Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins – RIBA London Client of the Year Award

London Bridge Station by Grimshaw – RIBA London Building of the Year Award

Max Fordham House by bere:architects – RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh

Richard Tubb of EPR Architects for The Ned – RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell

Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co. – RIBA London Small Project Award

RIBA London Director, Dian Small, said that, "Each year RIBA London Awards celebrate a diverse and eclectic range of project types and scales and celebrate the very best new buildings across the Capital. 2019 winning projects range from a one-bedroom private house which spans the length of two private garages to one of the busiest train stations in the country. They also include several significant public sector housing projects, beautifully-designed school extensions, state of the art office buildings and exquisite conservation projects, which breathe new life into some of London’s greatest treasures. Once again, all winning buildings demonstrate the extremely high standard of design quality in London and the breadth of its architectural output."

Find out more about the regional award winners through the RIBA.