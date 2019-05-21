World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
  6. 2018
  7. PMC House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

PMC House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PMC House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
Save this picture!
PMC House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 42

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The shape of this project arises from the section, because it was born from the idea that, even that the house is develops on two floors, it is understood and perceived spatially as a whole. A large roof with different inclinations is responsible for connecting and giving continuity to both levels by building a spatial continuum.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The house opens to the south,  while in the east and west facades have strategic gaps for different lights entrances. As for the main room, this space is conceived as a house inside a house, with a dressing room and a bathroom. 

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The external cladding is a Yellow Fossil limestone, while in the interior the main featured are the concrete slabs.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "PMC House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad" [Casa PMC / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad] 21 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917448/pmc-house-jaime-sepulcre-bernad/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream