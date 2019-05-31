China Light and Textile City Fashion Show Center / WAU Design

+ 28

Architects WAU Design

Location Chouduan Rd, Keqiao District, Shaoxing, China

Category Exhibition Center

Lead Architects Linshou Wu, Xiangying Zhao

Design Team Jinzhou Li, Jia Zhang, Chaoseng Lin, Rui Wu, Youtan Gao

Area 5260.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Zhi Xia, VDS

Structural Consultant Zhaozhi Chen

Landscape Antao

Structure & MEP Z.H. Design

Client Office of CTC Development

Bldg Scale 4 (Floor)

Max Height 15.8 m More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a CBD public square in Keqiao. The traditional textile and dyeing industry has been replaced by Creative Fashion Industry. Based on this traditional industrial reformation, the original commission is to design a space for a fashion show, wedding, and exhibition which fits with the new industry in Keqiao.

Save this picture! Overlooking_inner and outer rings define event space and daily space. Image © Zhi Xia

As a place for holding events, the architectural space is manipulated by specific time schedule and too enclosed as a public area. In terms of the using frequency, the project would bring more maintaining cost and creating very negative space in daily time. Therefore, the project proposed an extra public ring around the fashion show area, which brings more daily events to the site.

The extra space includes a permanent exhibition room, educating and fashion design workshop. By inserting new functions, the public area creates a connection between the fashion market, public citizens and landscape and creating a more dynamic urban space in Keqiao.

Save this picture! DD model. Image Courtesy of WAU Design

Space is composed of two rings that divided by a tilted shear wall. The central ring space is the main event area for a fashion show, a wedding, an exhibition that opens at a certain time. The outer ring of daily events is placed on the third and fourth floor and left the second floor open to the public. Several walls are removed to create courtyards and increase the permeability for better natural lighting and ventilation. Each opening points to specific site attractions and creates variable viewpoint from inside. The one fold material also simplifies the architectural space and composed the inside and outside as a whole.

Save this picture! Show entrance_high differential flow. Image © Zhi Xia

Save this picture! Outer Ring_"Inward Open Space". Image © Zhi Xia

The inner events space is lower than the public square which gives more interior ceiling height and allows an open and infinite sense of space. The Serving space such as utility room is located under the raised platform. It also provides an independent entrance for logistics. The typical arrangement of public and private space allows the building to adapt different use at a certain time.

The main fashion show area is constructed with a radiated truss structure and load-bearing wall. The outer ring is supported by tiled columns and hangs over, which creates a sense of “floating” with a better connection to the surrounding landscape. All the utility equipment is hidden inside the circular wall and interprets the architecture pureness.

Save this picture! Overhead layer_open to the public. Image © Zhi Xia

The strategy to compose inside and outside space as a whole was applied in our previous projects in Wuchuan Industrial Valley. This project is a simplified version of this space typology and we are hoping to have a better experience after all the plants are moved in the space.

Due to the restriction of construction, the attempt to expose the structure was failed as the original reinforced concrete texture is painted with white cement. After negotiated with the client, the finishing would be removed to expose the concrete texture this summer and we are expecting to see what space would be like.