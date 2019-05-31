World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. WAU Design
  6. 2018
  7. China Light and Textile City Fashion Show Center / WAU Design

China Light and Textile City Fashion Show Center / WAU Design

  • 20:00 - 31 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
China Light and Textile City Fashion Show Center / WAU Design
Save this picture!
China Light and Textile City Fashion Show Center / WAU Design, Outer Ring_"stage" hole. Image © Zhi Xia
Outer Ring_"stage" hole. Image © Zhi Xia

Overlooking_inner and outer rings define event space and daily space. Image © Zhi Xia Outer Ring_"stage" hole. Image © Zhi Xia Slope lounge. Image © Zhi Xia Overhead floor_patio ventilation. Image © Zhi Xia + 28

  • Architects

    WAU Design

  • Location

    Chouduan Rd, Keqiao District, Shaoxing, China

  • Category

    Exhibition Center

  • Lead Architects

    Linshou Wu, Xiangying Zhao

  • Design Team

    Jinzhou Li, Jia Zhang, Chaoseng Lin, Rui Wu, Youtan Gao

  • Area

    5260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhi Xia, VDS

  • Structural Consultant

    Zhaozhi Chen

  • Landscape

    Antao

  • Structure & MEP

    Z.H. Design

  • Client

    Office of CTC Development

  • Bldg Scale

    4 (Floor)

  • Max Height

    15.8 m
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Square_suspension shape. Image © Zhi Xia
Square_suspension shape. Image © Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a CBD public square in Keqiao. The traditional textile and dyeing industry has been replaced by Creative Fashion Industry. Based on this traditional industrial reformation, the original commission is to design a space for a fashion show, wedding, and exhibition which fits with the new industry in Keqiao.

Save this picture!
Overlooking_inner and outer rings define event space and daily space. Image © Zhi Xia
Overlooking_inner and outer rings define event space and daily space. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Slope lounge. Image © Zhi Xia
Slope lounge. Image © Zhi Xia

As a place for holding events, the architectural space is manipulated by specific time schedule and too enclosed as a public area. In terms of the using frequency, the project would bring more maintaining cost and creating very negative space in daily time. Therefore, the project proposed an extra public ring around the fashion show area, which brings more daily events to the site.

Save this picture!
Outer Ring_"stage" hole. Image © Zhi Xia
Outer Ring_"stage" hole. Image © Zhi Xia

The extra space includes a permanent exhibition room, educating and fashion design workshop. By inserting new functions, the public area creates a connection between the fashion market, public citizens and landscape and creating a more dynamic urban space in Keqiao.

Save this picture!
DD model. Image Courtesy of WAU Design
DD model. Image Courtesy of WAU Design

Space is composed of two rings that divided by a tilted shear wall. The central ring space is the main event area for a fashion show, a wedding, an exhibition that opens at a certain time. The outer ring of daily events is placed on the third and fourth floor and left the second floor open to the public. Several walls are removed to create courtyards and increase the permeability for better natural lighting and ventilation. Each opening points to specific site attractions and creates variable viewpoint from inside. The one fold material also simplifies the architectural space and composed the inside and outside as a whole.

Save this picture!
Show entrance_high differential flow. Image © Zhi Xia
Show entrance_high differential flow. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Outer Ring_"Inward Open Space". Image © Zhi Xia
Outer Ring_"Inward Open Space". Image © Zhi Xia

The inner events space is lower than the public square which gives more interior ceiling height and allows an open and infinite sense of space. The Serving space such as utility room is located under the raised platform. It also provides an independent entrance for logistics. The typical arrangement of public and private space allows the building to adapt different use at a certain time.

Save this picture!
Show entrance_cantilever structure. Image © Zhi Xia
Show entrance_cantilever structure. Image © Zhi Xia

The main fashion show area is constructed with a radiated truss structure and load-bearing wall. The outer ring is supported by tiled columns and hangs over, which creates a sense of “floating” with a better connection to the surrounding landscape. All the utility equipment is hidden inside the circular wall and interprets the architecture pureness.

Save this picture!
Overhead layer_open to the public. Image © Zhi Xia
Overhead layer_open to the public. Image © Zhi Xia

The strategy to compose inside and outside space as a whole was applied in our previous projects in Wuchuan Industrial Valley. This project is a simplified version of this space typology and we are hoping to have a better experience after all the plants are moved in the space.

Save this picture!
Fashion center. Image © VDS
Fashion center. Image © VDS
Save this picture!
Show_event space. Image © Zhi Xia
Show_event space. Image © Zhi Xia

Due to the restriction of construction, the attempt to expose the structure was failed as the original reinforced concrete texture is painted with white cement. After negotiated with the client, the finishing would be removed to expose the concrete texture this summer and we are expecting to see what space would be like.

Save this picture!
Slopes_connecting squares and everyday spaces. Image © Zhi Xia
Slopes_connecting squares and everyday spaces. Image © Zhi Xia

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
WAU Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "China Light and Textile City Fashion Show Center / WAU Design" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917381/china-light-and-textile-city-fashion-show-center-wau-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Outer Ring_"stage" hole. Image © Zhi Xia

中国轻纺城时尚发布剧场 / WAU 建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream