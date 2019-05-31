World
Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin White room. Image © Weiqi Jin

  • Architects

    AML Design Studio

  • Location

    Shifosi Village, Yanqing District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Housing

  • Lead Architect

    Amulong

  • Design Team

    Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu

  • Area

    850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin
Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. There are many houses around Beijing that are too fastidious, too uniform and too fastidious. Ceramic tile veneer, magenta pink blue, always so selective, this project was originally like this.

Public space. Image © Weiqi Jin
Public space. Image © Weiqi Jin
Public space. Image © Weiqi Jin
Public space. Image © Weiqi Jin
Public space. Image © Weiqi Jin
Public space. Image © Weiqi Jin

Money can't be spent too much, so it is used to wrap up the building with the thorns picked up on the hill, hide in the hill, and shade the sun as well.

White room. Image © Weiqi Jin
White room. Image © Weiqi Jin
White room. Image © Weiqi Jin
White room. Image © Weiqi Jin

Tower house with the remaining scaffolding on the courtyard, pull up the shade net, when the sun comes out, sitting under, looking at the mountains, beautiful.

Wooden room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Wooden room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Wooden room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Wooden room. Image © Weiqi Jin

The owner named his house Xiaoye Valley, but I would like to call it Wild Valley.

Silver room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Silver room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

Cite: "Xiaoye Valley / AML Design Studio" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917282/xiaoye-valley-aml-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

小也山谷 / 阿穆隆设计工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

