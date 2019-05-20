Tea, Chocolate, Coffee Pavilion / knitknot architecture

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. With ‘Tea, Chocolate and Coffee’, knitknot proposes to re-imagine the patio of the Public Library of La Rioja as a “Corral de Comedias” (that is, a traditional Spanish open-air theatre) where to activate and share the multiple stories and narratives from the books that the library contains in its shelves during the fifth edition of Concentrico, Logroño’s International Festival of

Architecture and Design.

With this intention, the intervention borrows a series of architectural typologies that belong to the collective imaginary of storytelling and gives them a new context in the library courtyard, placing them around a central module that conforms the stage. These spaces are:

1. The bar top

{one-night friendships}

2. The high school stairs

{Teenage stories between classes}

3. The bed

{The bedtime story}

4. The “festejador”

{Sharing experiences next to the window}

5. The confessional

{Confessing secrets}

This re-contextualization turns them into characters and spectators, in such a way that each individual fragment proposes a way of telling—and listening to—stories, more or less intimate, more or less collective, more or less exposed.

The central piece re-contextualizes ‘gorgorito’s’ puppet house, a very popular local puppet show, and proposes the inversion of the puppeteer's space, traditionally hidden, to expose it and automatically turn anybody who inhabits this module into a storyteller. Likewise, the installation takes its name from the song that always ends gorgorito’s puppet show, entitled

"tea, chocolate and coffee".

Visitors can participate in collective experiences of storytelling, as well as in the most intimate moments of the installation. During the festival a series of performances were scheduled, as the storytelling show 'Lugares con Historias' by Carles García Domingo, and the contemporary dance piece "Historias con cuerpo" by Gabriela Jiménez Bajo, created specifically for the

installation.

Although the festival finished on May 1 st, the installation will remain throughout the summer in the Library courtyard, reconfigured to accommodate summer activities, and, after the summer, the different modules will be distributed to public schools of the city.