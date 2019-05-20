World
  (In)movables on canvas / H3O

(In)movables on canvas / H3O

(In)movables on canvas / H3O
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

© Adriá Goula

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment of a “Loft not Loft” in Parlament Street in Barcelona, or how to fill a white canvas with “movables” (furniture) of sinuous shapes that define living spaces.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

Difficulty and Virtue
The Xurigué building was drawn and built in 1868 by the master builder Pau Martorell in the heart of Sant Antoni neighborhood. It was one of the first illegal constructions in Cerdà’s Eixample and it was located just outside the walls of what had been the Gate of Sant Antoni and where 10 years later the current market would appear. This is one of those Barcelona buildings born between eras. In an Eixample that still had not defined its specific “Eixample Typology”, the Xurigué building is part of the tradition exported from Ciutat Vella neighborhood, where masters used to build in narrow bays.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

The fact of being a pioneer building of the Eixample is reflected in the particular structural and lighting solutions. Originally, the spatial organization was conditioned by 2 very deep bays (6m long) crossed by a bearing wall with a small opening that communicated -but also stifled the continuity- among rooms. On the other hand, three bright courtyards generously oxygenated the house.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula
Floor drawing
Floor drawing
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

Loft yes but not on a white canvas
One of the project challenges was to seek, against the original distribution, a diaphanous dwelling to fully enjoy the 80sqm as a spatial continuum. At the same time, it had to be compartmentalized. The first decision was to empty and unify the space turning it into a white canvas defined by its 3 patios and the bearing wall. Thus, the feeling of a generous and overflowing space was accentuated. Then we defined the different supports.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

The (im)movables
Once having the whiteness of the empty space, some new elements are placed: the (im)movables. Due to their materiality and shape, they vibrate and fill the apartment with objectual life. They are immovable movables. (Im)movables arranged within the neutral space to differentiate rooms in a spatial continuum. (Im)movables creating circular flows to increase spatial complexity. (Im)movables that -like “movables”- integrate home-living elements: bookstore, bench, kitchen, sofa, sink and shower. (Im)movables mixing cream color, pink marble, wood, some stainless steel and a punch of black plugs.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

Project location

Cite: "(In)movables on canvas / H3O" [Reforma (in)muebles sobre el lienzo / H3O] 20 May 2019. ArchDaily.

