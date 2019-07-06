World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter
  6. 2012
  7. Bolig Ekstrand House / Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter

Bolig Ekstrand House / Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter

  • 13:00 - 6 July, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bolig Ekstrand House / Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Bolig Ekstrand House / Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter, Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter + 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The single family house at Stathelle in Bamble, Telemark is located in a new residential area at Ekstrand that was established in the end of the 90s. Important premises for the project was the unique views from the plot, large hight differences in the terrain, areas of nature conservation on one of the sides of the plot, and the relationship to the surrounding houses.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

Further on the area regulation demanded adjustments concerning the shape of the roof and the building type, the clients wish to use low maintenance materials and view and sun direction was leading elements in the design process.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan

Cedar wood was chosen for the exterior cladding, as it has a natural resistance to rot, fungi and weather conditions, and it can stand without any treatment up to forty years. It gives a beautiful and noble surface that quickly attain a silver-gray patina. The masonry is continuing the expression from the surrounding white houses, only made in a maintenance friendly material.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

The main wing of the house is placed towards the end of the plot. It is perceived as very light and open from the inside, while from the outside, seen from the sea, it fits the old neighboring buildings with it’s gabled roof. On the other part of the house, where it faces some newer houses, it takes a more modern shapes, and respects the view and sun conditions of the neighbors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Courtesy of Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter
Office

Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Bolig Ekstrand House / Borve Borchsenius Arkitekter" 06 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917192/bolig-ekstrand-house-borve-borchsenius-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream