ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'

Anyone who enjoys architecture and Netflix has certainly already watched 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes,' in which architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin travel the world visiting homes that stand out in some way. Many times, when watching the show, architects may question and wish to carefully examine the drawings of each project, which is why we have gathered a selection of houses that appear in the show. Learn even more about the conception of each home, providing a panorama that helps understand a bit more about how residential architecture can be perceived in different places around the world.

Portugal

Floor plan - House in Gateira / Camarim Arquitectos

Floor plan - Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Detail - Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo, Arquitectura e Design

Switzerland

Section - House in Les Jeurs / Lacroix Chessex Architectes

Facade - House in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

Japan

Courtesy of Life Style Koubou

Section - House in Itsuura / Life Style Koubou

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc

Section - Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Site plan and Floor plan - Glass House for Diver / Naf Architect & Design

United States

Section - Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture

Spain

Floor plan - Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

Facade - Hemeroscopium House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Floor plan - A House for Three Sisters / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura

India

Floor plan - The House Cast in Liquid Stone / SPASM Design Architects

Floor plan - The Riparian House / Architecture BRIO

Norway

Section - Vega Cottage / Kolman Boye Architects

Israel

Floor plan - J House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Floor plan - Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects