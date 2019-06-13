World
Modular House / A6A
© A6A / Nathan Louërat
© A6A / Nathan Louërat

© A6A / Nathan Louërat © A6A / Nathan Louërat © A6A / Nathan Louërat © A6A / Nathan Louërat + 13

  • Architects

    A6A

  • Location

    Talence, France

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    A6A

  • Design Team

    Roberto de Uña . Michel Hardoin . Philippe Jolivet . Antoine Ragonneau

  • Clients

    Catherine MAUBRU

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    A6A / Nathan Louërat
© A6A / Nathan Louërat
© A6A / Nathan Louërat

Text description provided by the architects. A modular home, the classic Bordeaux house redesigned. The client wish was to make the most of a long plot, formerly occupied by a dilapidated house, to make it a house for rent where each room has its own bathroom and shares common areas.

© A6A / Nathan Louërat
© A6A / Nathan Louërat

The new project is aligned to the street by a planted portico open on a patio, it aligns itself to the height of the current construction to wedge with those of the neighbors, so as to maintain the street sequence today.

© A6A / Nathan Louërat
© A6A / Nathan Louërat

The first front is divided into two parts, on one side the pedestrian entrance with the parking, covered by a wooden terrace, and on the other a green space with a tree and climbing vegetation. The entrance gantry is closed on its lower part by a steel grid, one half is fixed and the other slides. Above this portico is placed a large plantation who acts guardrail for the terrace upstairs.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The level of the garden is a little lower than that of the street, this feature allowed to build the project from a section where each floor is positioned half above the other. The staircase becomes a centerpiece that emerges in half-steps. Garden side to the north, each room has a large window, while in the south the living room opens onto the terrace upstairs by a sliding bay the width of the house.

Section
Section

Contemporary construction integrates into its environment by its reminders of horizontal lines, its heights and its materiality. A traditional coating with lime uniformizes the whole, a careful work was conducted to give a particular texture where the gesture of the man gives all its character to this material.

© A6A / Nathan Louërat
© A6A / Nathan Louërat

