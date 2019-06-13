Modular House / A6A

+ 13

Architects A6A

Location Talence, France

Category Houses

Lead Architects A6A

Design Team Roberto de Uña . Michel Hardoin . Philippe Jolivet . Antoine Ragonneau

Clients Catherine MAUBRU

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs A6A / Nathan Louërat

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. A modular home, the classic Bordeaux house redesigned. The client wish was to make the most of a long plot, formerly occupied by a dilapidated house, to make it a house for rent where each room has its own bathroom and shares common areas.

The new project is aligned to the street by a planted portico open on a patio, it aligns itself to the height of the current construction to wedge with those of the neighbors, so as to maintain the street sequence today.

The first front is divided into two parts, on one side the pedestrian entrance with the parking, covered by a wooden terrace, and on the other a green space with a tree and climbing vegetation. The entrance gantry is closed on its lower part by a steel grid, one half is fixed and the other slides. Above this portico is placed a large plantation who acts guardrail for the terrace upstairs.

The level of the garden is a little lower than that of the street, this feature allowed to build the project from a section where each floor is positioned half above the other. The staircase becomes a centerpiece that emerges in half-steps. Garden side to the north, each room has a large window, while in the south the living room opens onto the terrace upstairs by a sliding bay the width of the house.

Contemporary construction integrates into its environment by its reminders of horizontal lines, its heights and its materiality. A traditional coating with lime uniformizes the whole, a careful work was conducted to give a particular texture where the gesture of the man gives all its character to this material.