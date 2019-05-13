World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. India
  5. StudioNext
  6. 2017
  7. Athenia High School / StudioNext

Athenia High School / StudioNext

  • 21:00 - 13 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Athenia High School / StudioNext
Athenia High School / StudioNext, © Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

© Aadit Basu

  • Architects

    StudioNext

  • Location

    Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Lead Architect

    Tarun Kumar

  • Team

    Tarun Kumar, Rajiv Gupta, Swati Rastogi

  • Area

    4000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aadit Basu

  • Client

    Amit Khurana, Jawahar Singh Dua

  • Structural Design Consultant

    Sarat Gupta, ST.AR Consulting Engineers, New Delhi

  • Budget

    _INR 140 million
© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

Text description provided by the architects. Athenia High school built on a 13.5 acre site, is located off the main Saharanpur-Dehradun highway. The site was previously a brick-baking kiln, which now has been abandoned. The serene and green natural surroundings provide a vibrant setting for an activity focused K-12 school. The school believes in a transformative learning experience where students grow both in and out of the classroom.

© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

Identity & Concept:
The G+1 junior school building is primarily designed to trigger the senses. The built environment sensitises the students to color, light, texture, smell, sound. The students are always connected and have a vision of the outdoor spaces as they move all through their building enabling them to experience various sounds, smell, light. Varied textures and colors is experienced by using natural materials such as exposed brick & concrete on the façade and mosaic & Kota stone flooring. There is play of light through openings and brick jaalis at various locations, which change through the day as the sun moves.

© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

These outdoor spaces are an extension of the classroom and promote participatory engagement. The outdoor and indoor spaces are seamlessly integrated which resonates with the school’s open ideology.

© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

Sustainability & Resource Optimization:
Ample daylight, cross ventilation, projections, jaalis achieve comfortable environment in the classrooms and reduces energy consumption drastically. The school runs entirely on photovoltaics on the rooftop.

© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu
Section
Section

Use of natural materials such minimal plaster on the walls, optimum use of bricks, natural stone etc not only low on the overall carbon footprint, but also reduces overall maintenance costs. The boundary wall uses “rat-trap bond”, a type of brick laying that reduces the overall amount of brick used.

© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

It is not merely a building, but it attempts to create a legacy for a transformative learning environment, where the students are ready to explore and reach greater heights.

© Aadit Basu
© Aadit Basu

Project location

Cite: "Athenia High School / StudioNext" 13 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916574/athenia-high-school-studionext/> ISSN 0719-8884

