  Clifton Hill House / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects

Clifton Hill House / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects

  17:00 - 31 May, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
Clifton Hill House / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects
Clifton Hill House / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects, © Russell Kleyn
© Russell Kleyn

© Russell Kleyn

© Russell Kleyn
© Russell Kleyn

Text description provided by the architects. An award-winning addition to a modernist home in Sumner, Christchurch, originally designed in 1965 by Austrian architect, Ernst Killnan. Commanding spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean and Christchurch city, the house had previously been used only for holidays.

© Russell Kleyn
© Russell Kleyn
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Russell Kleyn
© Russell Kleyn

The brief was to convert it into a comfortable and contemporary, permanent home. The project encountered hurdles along the way, not least the two Christchurch earthquakes, but the challenges, coupled with a close and trusting client relationship only enriched the outcome.

© Russell Kleyn
© Russell Kleyn

A careful balance was found between retaining the integrity of the original design, and many of its key features, while fulfilling the needs of our clients for a dream home to retire to.

© Russell Kleyn
© Russell Kleyn

Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects
"Clifton Hill House / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily.

