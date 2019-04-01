World
  Ibiuna House MP / DT Estúdio

Ibiuna House MP / DT Estúdio

  • 16:00 - 1 April, 2019
Ibiuna House MP / DT Estúdio
Ibiuna House MP / DT Estúdio, © Fran Parente
  • Architects

    DT Estúdio

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Authors

    Luis Felipe Bernardini | Marcelo Nunes | Thais Aquino

  • Area

    7319.46 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente

  • Team

    Luis Felipe Bernardini | Marcelo Nunes | Thais Aquino | Maki Hirai | Pedro Junqueira | Adriana Turrin

  • Builder

    Ita Construtora, Ratz engenharia

  • Engineering

    Omega projetos

  • Landscape Design

    Grama e Flor paisagismo
    More Specs Less Specs
© Fran Parente
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Ibiuna, 90Km away from São Paulo, Brazil, the design for this house represented a big challenge.  The client´s desire to have a house integrated with the surrounding nature led to a plot with several native grown trees. Another important factor was the downhill inclination of the original landscape from the access lane to the end of the plot, giving access to the existing lake.

© Fran Parente
The house was then distributed in different levels to settle through the plot inclination, which creates a visual integration among the half-levels and a originated a higher ceiling on the living room and kitchen, areas where the family get together.

© Fran Parente
The location of the house on the plot privileges the best orientation, setting the bedroom to North and guarantee direct sunlight on the pool for most parts of the year. To guarantee privacy from the street, the house opens itself to the back of the plot and to its own internal areas.

© Fran Parente
The social areas are located on the ground floor - living and dining room, kitchen, tv room and veranda. This last one, close to the pool, is the heart of the house. The infinity pool concept was to create a huge mirror to reflect the nature around it. Half level down we located the three guest suites and the garage, isolating the cars from the social areas.

© Fran Parente
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Fran Parente
Half level up from the social areas, we find the two family suites and the family room. This distribution of bedrooms helps avoid the sensation of an empty house when guests are not in. On the lower level, under the veranda, the sauna and deck are located.

© Fran Parente
The house has a mixed wood and concrete structure. The foundation and lower level are in concrete. From the ground floor up, it's a laminated pre fab wooden structure. The choice of using wood not only optimizes the construction site and minimizes losses, also enhances the integration with the surrounding nature, a strong request from the clients. The choice of materials for the house - stone, wood, corten steel - also works together to create a cozy living space.

© Fran Parente
Section AA
Section AA
© Fran Parente
For the roofing of the blocks, we adopted two different types: traditional ceramic tiles over the kitchen and tv room block and a flat roofs with Alwitra and timber - a classic lightweight solution - over the other blocks. These aesthetic combination creates delicate facades, volumetric rhythm and interesting internal spaces showcasing the wooden structure.

© Fran Parente
Cite: "Ibiuna House MP / DT Estúdio" [Residência Ibiuna MP / DT Estúdio] 01 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914023/ibiuna-house-mp-dt-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

