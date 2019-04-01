World
  7. Sawtooth House Drummoyne / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Sawtooth House Drummoyne / Adriano Pupilli Architects

  • 17:00 - 1 April, 2019
Sawtooth House Drummoyne / Adriano Pupilli Architects
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread
Text description provided by the architects. This rear extension to an interwar semi-detached house aims to create a contemporary and light filled space which compliments, rather than dominates the original heritage home.

© Simon Whitbread
Ground floor plan
© Simon Whitbread
The sawtooth roof form from which the house takes its name has resulted from the aim to minimize overshadowing and draw natural light to a property with no northern exposure. Two tower like volumes rise from ground level are capped with kite roofs that angle up towards the north, scooping in light and delivering it deep within the house. These forms dip to the south, minimising overshadowing and overlooking of the rear garden and neighbors while creating dramatic ceiling planes and lightplay internally.

© Simon Whitbread
Large sliding doors connect a new open plan living, dining and kitchen with the garden. A dormer window to the attic roof is clad in corrugated metal, discretely nestling within original roof forms and contributing positively to the streetscape. The finished building respects and reveals layers of history, while transforming the home into an inviting and joyful place for contemporary family life to unfold. The family can be all together at the beginning and end of the day, and at night the clients can retreat to a sanctuary upstairs.

© Simon Whitbread
Project location

About this office
Adriano Pupilli Architects
Office

