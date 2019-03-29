Centro “Arti e Scienze” Golinelli / Mario Cucinella Architects

+ 18

Architects Mario Cucinella Architects

Location Via Paolo Nanni Costa, 14, 40133 Bologna BO, Italy

Category Cultural Center

Lead Architects Mario Cucinella Architects

Team Mario Cucinella, Enrico Iascone, Cecilia Patrizi, Giovanni Sanna

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fabio Bascetta

Technical Partnership Italcementi Group

Structural consultants Roberto Ballardini

Plant consultants STEP Engineering

Green areas consultants GREENCURE landscape & healing garden

Fire prevention consultants Fire engineering s.r.l.

Gross Built Area 700 m2 - 30x20 meters, 8 meters high More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A place where Art, Science and Technology talking to each other. The idea of the Center “Arts and Sciences” fits with the idea of defending body and material representation to scientific and artistic evolution, discipline in perennial becoming, basing their intentions on research and continuous experimentation.

Golinelli, propulsive center of scientific research and development of artistic doctrines in constant development that, to tell a space open to all.

The architecture of the project is configured as the story of this evolution, an uninterrupted process that has for object and for a whole that – starting from a pulsating forge – is dematerialized in space and lets see the elements of which it is formed.