Centro “Arti e Scienze” Golinelli / Mario Cucinella Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationVia Paolo Nanni Costa, 14, 40133 Bologna BO, Italy
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsMario Cucinella Architects
-
TeamMario Cucinella, Enrico Iascone, Cecilia Patrizi, Giovanni Sanna
-
Area700.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Technical PartnershipItalcementi Group
-
Structural consultantsRoberto Ballardini
-
Plant consultantsSTEP Engineering
-
Green areas consultantsGREENCURE landscape & healing garden
-
Fire prevention consultantsFire engineering s.r.l.
-
Gross Built Area700 m2 - 30x20 meters, 8 meters high
Text description provided by the architects. A place where Art, Science and Technology talking to each other. The idea of the Center “Arts and Sciences” fits with the idea of defending body and material representation to scientific and artistic evolution, discipline in perennial becoming, basing their intentions on research and continuous experimentation.
Golinelli, propulsive center of scientific research and development of artistic doctrines in constant development that, to tell a space open to all.
The architecture of the project is configured as the story of this evolution, an uninterrupted process that has for object and for a whole that – starting from a pulsating forge – is dematerialized in space and lets see the elements of which it is formed.