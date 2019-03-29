World
  7. De La Huella House / NBBO Arquitectos

De La Huella House / NBBO Arquitectos

De La Huella House / NBBO Arquitectos
De La Huella House / NBBO Arquitectos, © Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of recycling and expanding a colonial-style house in the neighborhood of Parque Leloir, Ituzaingo district in the Province of Buenos Aires. A large land (25 mx 55 m), located in an area declared ecologically protected, has a very particular vegetation worthy of being a point to consider the time to project.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The program for the Ground floor consists of a: Living / Dining / Kitchen, a large independent game room, a guest bedroom, a laundry room, a large gallery and 2 bathrooms; for the new high floor, a master bedroom (bathroom en suite, closet and expansion), 3 bedrooms for children with full bathroom and a work study.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The expansion starts with conserving the original home as much as possible, making operations that allow us to open ourselves to the park to exacerbate the visuals. The demolition of the central slab generates a double height that will serve to sew the original volume with a new high plant; this living space of the house by means of glazed panels gives us a sought-after illumination and a double crossed circulation that will help us to reduce the suffocating heats in summer.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A range of light colors reflect natural lighting resulting in spatial clarity, which is complemented by the warmth of the wood in the access and stairwell. The new volume of the upper floor is a box of lightweight materials and quick execution, capable of being supported by the existing structure and shortening the construction deadlines. The entire new volume is covered in sheet metal, giving a feeling of lightness.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The chosen construction system has materials with a large thermal insulation that contribute to a sustainable architecture, reducing energy consumption to heat and cool the house. A wide gallery, a link between the house and the park, generates a spatial continuity that enhances contact with nature and complements the proposed program.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Cite: "De La Huella House / NBBO Arquitectos" [Casa De La Huella / NBBO Arquitectos] 29 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913826/de-la-huella-house-nbbo-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

