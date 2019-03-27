World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. IASE Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Nagus House / IASE Arquitectos

Nagus House / IASE Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 27 March, 2019
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nagus House / IASE Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Nagus House / IASE Arquitectos, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 34

  • Architects

    IASE Arquitectos

  • Location

    Córdoba, Argentina

  • Category

    Houses Interiors

  • Project Architects

    Arq. Germán Vilchez-Arq. Lucas Asensio-Arq. Maria Vega

  • Structural Calculation

    Mattiuz-Lozano

  • Area

    345.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The words "Behind the Tree" was the starting point for the house, which we thought should include this tree as a front host at the entrance of the house, but in a framed and protected manner, as a protagonist, not only for the visitor or passerby, but also for the interior and the daily life of the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Each new project for the studio is a challenge to interpret the needs and living requirements of the commissioners.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

NAGUS, a nickname we chose for the young couple that hired us, aimed to combine the social and private use of the house developed in one single level, articulated both by the everyday use, as well as incorporating daily professional activities in a separated sector, within a flexible space that can be transformed according to each necessity.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Therefor, on a plot of a thousand square meters, with a front bounded by its irregularity and regulations, we developed the project on three levels.

A sub-level consisting of a covered garage for three vehicles, with an entrance ramp that also serves as additional parking space with the tree shading and protecting the ramp, storage and future wine cellar in a semi-covered manner. A ground floor, with social and private areas integrated with the green space of the exterior and a top floor for a study office and a multi-use playroom which in a secluded way overlooks the social space of the house and integrates into the exterior with windows and overhead skylights in the ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The functional plan is distributed by means of an area that contains the private sectors of the house with direct access to the service facilities, which are located strategically towards the less favourable orientation of the house. In this way, a linear and proportioned internal circulation is achieved in a nucleus manner.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The space of daily use is fused with a more intimate patio that houses the tree and is disconnected and connected with the social space with sliding panels that disappear behind a piece of support furniture. The hierarchy of the social space is perceived due to the double hight of the space, but also due to its dimensions, when it is completely opened up and expanded to the gallery.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The formal study originates from the articulation of pure volumes, emphasized by the crevices in the roofs and cavities for an adequate gain of natural light and cross ventilation. 

The image starts with a concept always associated with each site in particular, with the line of modernity as a fundamental axis for the studio, pursuing a warm and rustic architecture that fuses with the existing vegetation by the use of wood coatings, solid materials such as stone and exposed concrete in the base,  and steel providing lightness and simplicity to certain details. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
IASE Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Argentina
Cite: "Nagus House / IASE Arquitectos" [Casa Nagus / IASE Arquitectos] 27 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913776/nagus-house-iase-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream