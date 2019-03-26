World
Alexandria House 3 / Pivot

  17:00 - 26 March, 2019
Alexandria House 3 / Pivot
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Text description provided by the architects. The project is the reconfiguration of a dilapidated single story terrace to meet the requirements of contemporary living. The front façade is restored and existing internal brick detailing retained, expressed and painted white throughout. The design proposes an extra level to accommodate three bedrooms with bathroom, ensuites and complete re-configuration of the ground floor. The rear façade is distinguished by a black aluminium louver used to limit heat gain on to the western window and to control sight lines into neighbouring yards.The material palette is clean and minimal, with predominantly white brick and cabinetry, black trim, natural timber and stone tile.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Ground floor
Ground floor
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The scheme is characterized by an internal courtyard located seamlessly from sightlines of both the front and rear streetscape. The courtyard and its location also enhance natural light and ventilation whilst simultaneously optimizing the program of rooms and spaces into their ideal locations. The courtyard ensures all three bedrooms on Level 1 have optimal access to natural light and ventilation and likewise the kitchen and adjoining study on ground floor.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Project location

Pivot
