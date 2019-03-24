Garden Restroom / LAAB Architects

+ 21

Authorized Person Ronald Lu & Partners

Design Landscape Architect James Corner Field Operations

Executive Landscape Architect Speirs + Major

Exterior Lighting Designer Speirs + Major

Exterior Signage Designer Pentagram

Facade & Structural Engineer Arup

Facade & Structural Contractor ICGL

Interior Contractor Yearfull

Interior Lighting Designer Lightswitch

Managing Contractor New World Construction

MEP Engineer WSP

Sustainability Consultant Arup Sustainability

Clients Leisure and Cultural Services Department, HKSARG; New World Development Company Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Garden Restroom is an award-winning public toilet in Salisbury Garden in Hong Kong. Unlike a conventional boxy approach, our toilet design challenges the boundary between public and private space by bringing in natural surroundings (e.g. sunlight) into the washroom while maintaining a sense of privacy to optimize user experience.

We also maintain a coherent experience of Salisbury Garden by borrowing the architectural language of adjacent buildings and using timber fins to design Garden Restroom. The diagonal pitched roof creates a dynamic spatial experience and provides a visual surprise for those standing from afar.

Inside the toilet, we construct a curvilinear wall to create enclosure with a sense of privacy, while concealing light bulbs, speakers, and exhaust fans underneath. Garden Restroom plays the sound of flowing water, users can enjoy a moment of privacy with comfort and ease.

We also document the historical prominence of Tsim Sha Tsui by erecting mosaic murals featuring the historic views of Victoria Harbour and Salisbury Road. We use anamorphic perspective to produce distorted images that can be perceptible only from a certain angle at the entrance. We also document Hong Kong toilet development by illustrating toilet typology behind cubicle doors, such as "Back Alley" and "Vacuum Toilet.”

Outside the Garden Restroom stands a stone-sculpted drinking fountain and a washing basin. The curvilinear shape responds to the profile of Garden Restroom; the dynamic form also caters to different heights of adults and kids. The green plants in the centre provide a relaxing environment for visitors to rest and refresh in the garden.

Garden Restroom has received accolades from various design communities, including the Japan Good Design Award, the DFA Design for Asia Award, and the AIA (International Region) Award.