  7. Garden Restroom / LAAB Architects

Garden Restroom / LAAB Architects

  • 23:00 - 24 March, 2019
Garden Restroom / LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects

© Studio UNIT Ltd. © DCinematic

  • Authorized Person

    Ronald Lu & Partners

  • Design Landscape Architect

    James Corner Field Operations

  • Executive Landscape Architect

    Speirs + Major

  • Exterior Lighting Designer

    Speirs + Major

  • Exterior Signage Designer

    Pentagram

  • Facade & Structural Engineer

    Arup

  • Facade & Structural Contractor

    ICGL

  • Interior Contractor

    Yearfull

  • Interior Lighting Designer

    Lightswitch

  • Managing Contractor

    New World Construction

  • MEP Engineer

    WSP

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Arup Sustainability

  • Clients

    Leisure and Cultural Services Department, HKSARG; New World Development Company Limited
© Studio UNIT Ltd.
© Studio UNIT Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Garden Restroom is an award-winning public toilet in Salisbury Garden in Hong Kong. Unlike a conventional boxy approach, our toilet design challenges the boundary between public and private space by bringing in natural surroundings (e.g. sunlight) into the washroom while maintaining a sense of privacy to optimize user experience.

© DCinematic
© DCinematic
sketch
sketch
© DCinematic
© DCinematic

We also maintain a coherent experience of Salisbury Garden by borrowing the architectural language of adjacent buildings and using timber fins to design Garden Restroom. The diagonal pitched roof creates a dynamic spatial experience and provides a visual surprise for those standing from afar.

section
section
plan
plan

Inside the toilet, we construct a curvilinear wall to create enclosure with a sense of privacy, while concealing light bulbs, speakers, and exhaust fans underneath. Garden Restroom plays the sound of flowing water, users can enjoy a moment of privacy with comfort and ease.

© Studio UNIT Ltd.
© Studio UNIT Ltd.

We also document the historical prominence of Tsim Sha Tsui by erecting mosaic murals featuring the historic views of Victoria Harbour and Salisbury Road. We use anamorphic perspective to produce distorted images that can be perceptible only from a certain angle at the entrance. We also document Hong Kong toilet development by illustrating toilet typology behind cubicle doors, such as "Back Alley" and "Vacuum Toilet.”

© Studio UNIT Ltd.
© Studio UNIT Ltd.

Outside the Garden Restroom stands a stone-sculpted drinking fountain and a washing basin. The curvilinear shape responds to the profile of Garden Restroom; the dynamic form also caters to different heights of adults and kids. The green plants in the centre provide a relaxing environment for visitors to rest and refresh in the garden.

Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects

Garden Restroom has received accolades from various design communities, including the Japan Good Design Award, the DFA Design for Asia Award, and the AIA (International Region) Award.

Project location

LAAB Architects
Cite: "Garden Restroom / LAAB Architects" 24 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913557/garden-restroom-laab-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

