  Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord

Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord

  02:00 - 21 March, 2019
Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord
Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord, © Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters

© Olmo Peeters © Geert Van Hertum

© Geert Van Hertum
© Geert Van Hertum

Text description provided by the architects. We are constructing two animal-related buildings on the boundary between the industrial site Maatheide and the nature reserve the Lommelse Sahara: an animal shelter and a pet crematorium. The buildings lack an attractive public reputation, hence their relocation to the industrial site, which in turn, is not accustomed to house public buildings. As an architecture assignment, the programmes too are fairly unfamiliar and thus require research into new, meaningful typologies.

© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters

Both buildings are planned along the new road connecting the industrial site to the nature reserve behind it. Both the shelter and the crematorium were provided with an enclosed private outdoor space, evoking the image of two stamps in an unscathed landscape, while the actual parcel limits are consciously left unformalised.

© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters

The cultivation of the relationship with the nature reserve allows the industrial buildings to acquire a full public dimension. The meaning of the buildings arises from that duality: a public building in a nature reserve and a low-budget building on an industrial site, hence providing them with their ultimate character, between the ordinary and the formal, between the robust and the picturesque.

© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters
Plan 00
Plan 00
© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters

Animal shelter. In the past an animal shelter would often be dismissed as a cast-off of the Real Estate Market, while nowadays it is largely approached as a care centre. We consider the

© Geert Van Hertum
© Geert Van Hertum

professionalisation of the sector as a chance to put this socially difficult topic on the map. In addition to the new public ambition, the typological answer is based on the site’s specificity. The area is an industrial site, but borders a nature reserve. Three ground floor building units give access to a U-shaped inner courtyard directed towards the landscape, while a three-layer cat tower directed towards the industrial site welcomes the visitor. The ground floor consists of a public reception area and a gallery along the inner courtyard, disclosing the dog kennels and care spaces. The inner courtyard, in turn, accommodates the encounters between new owners and animals, as well as school presentations and benefits.

© Geert Van Hertum
© Geert Van Hertum
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters

Pet crematorium. The pet crematorium is a border house. On the edge of the Lommelse Sahara there’s one last building, hesitating between a house and an industrial building. The building has a garden surrounded by walls, which is positioned in the rough nature reserve like a hortus conclusus and serves as a scattering garden.

© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters

The pet crematorium is conceived as a compact building with two floors, hence allowing for the visitation rooms and waiting rooms to be located on the first floor where one can enjoy the landscape in complete peace and privacy. The clear plan integrates two circulation routes (public and private) without intersections. The architecture is a sober background to the final goodbye.

© Geert Van Hertum
© Geert Van Hertum

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Collectief Noord
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial crematorium Healthcare Architecture Veterinary Animal Shelter Belgium
Cite: "Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

