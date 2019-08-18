World
  Palau Sator Refurbishment / Arquitectura-G

Palau Sator Refurbishment / Arquitectura-G

  09:00 - 18 August, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Palau Sator Refurbishment / Arquitectura-G
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the core of a medieval village in the Empordà area. It is built over the ruins of the original house, keeping the stone walls as they were found. There is a little passageway inside the plot at the ground floor level. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

It connects the major street with the medieval town wall, which is right behind the house. Although this passageway is an open-air space, it is also a covered area where the main door is and where firewood can be stored. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Section
Section
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The interior ground floor area contains the bedrooms and toilet, and it is connected to the main floor through a central spiral staircase whose mast is a column that supports the roof structure. The ceiling height is kept low in the ground floor, in order to generate a short staircase and a big interior volume in the main floor, with three big windows with a view to the Montgrí mountain, the medieval wall, and the sky.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Arquitectura-G
Arquitectura-G
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
