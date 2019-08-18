Palau Sator Refurbishment / Arquitectura-G

+ 18

Architects Arquitectura-G

Location Palau Sator, Spain

Category Houses

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs José Hevia

Structure Consultant Toni Casas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the core of a medieval village in the Empordà area. It is built over the ruins of the original house, keeping the stone walls as they were found. There is a little passageway inside the plot at the ground floor level.

It connects the major street with the medieval town wall, which is right behind the house. Although this passageway is an open-air space, it is also a covered area where the main door is and where firewood can be stored.

The interior ground floor area contains the bedrooms and toilet, and it is connected to the main floor through a central spiral staircase whose mast is a column that supports the roof structure. The ceiling height is kept low in the ground floor, in order to generate a short staircase and a big interior volume in the main floor, with three big windows with a view to the Montgrí mountain, the medieval wall, and the sky.