World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Canada
  5. L'Abri
  6. 2018
  7. La Pointe / L'Abri

La Pointe / L'Abri

  • 16:00 - 20 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Pointe / L'Abri
Save this picture!
La Pointe / L'Abri, © Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

© Ronny Lebrun © Jack Jérôme © Jack Jérôme © Jack Jérôme + 16

Save this picture!
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

Text description provided by the architects. La Pointe is a ready-to-camp micro-shelter designed for the Poisson Blanc Regional Park located north of Ottawa. With its triangular geometry, the shelter offers a reinterpretation of the legendary A-frame popularized in North America in the 1950s. It was important for the designers to create a simple, almost sculptural structure that would provide functional and nature-oriented spaces. The small, off-the-grid building, capable of hosting two to four guests, was built on site by L’Abri’s construction team.

Save this picture!
© Ronny Lebrun
© Ronny Lebrun
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

A trail leads to the micro-shelter located ten minutes by foot from the reception. The interior spaces are minimal and bathed in natural light. A kitchenette and a table converting into an extra bed occupy the first floor. An inclined ladder leads to the bed, suspended in the cathedral ceiling by steel rods. The focal point of the refuge is the large bay window that offers uninterrupted views of the forest and reservoir below. Leaning on the main volume, the covered terrace becomes the ideal place to continue to enjoy the outdoors when the temperature is less favorable.

Save this picture!
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

Timeless, the steel roofing of the long roof is a nod to rural buildings from another era. The exterior cladding of natural cedar board and batten will take on a silvery hue over the years.

Save this picture!
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
L'Abri
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Canada
Cite: "La Pointe / L'Abri" 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913457/la-pointe-labri/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream