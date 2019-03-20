World
  7. Office 64 de l’Habitat / Patrick Arotcharen

Office 64 de l’Habitat / Patrick Arotcharen

  • 17:00 - 20 March, 2019
Office 64 de l’Habitat / Patrick Arotcharen
Office 64 de l’Habitat / Patrick Arotcharen, © Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

© Mathieu Choiselat © Mathieu Choiselat © Vincent Monthiers © Vincent Monthiers + 25

  • Structural Engineer

    OTCE PAU

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

    NOBATEK

  • Acoustic Engineer

    IDB ACOUSTIQUE

  • Quantity Surveyor

    TSA

  • Ergonomics

    ANTEIS

  • Interior Designer

    ASA 2002

  • Landscape Architect

    SABINE HARISTOY
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

Text description provided by the architects. Through its architecture and the way it interacts with the site, the headquarters of Office 64 is an imposing monument as you enter the town. It is both discrete and significant, re-interpreting the codes of public architecture. The building flows in tangent with the road and develops distinctly prism-like volumes which emphasize the road’s outline.

© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

The cars driving past are thus mirrored by the sequenced lines of the architecture. A first green strip, seeming to grow straight up from the ground, is home to the workshops and to the entrance of the building, which, set further back, emerges as a façade conceived as both captor and filter. This façade-glasshouse absorbs and directs light, thus limiting temperature exchanges between the interior and exterior of the building.

© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat
Section
Section
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

A double flux ventilation system supports this diffusion/evacuation of heat according to season whereas the concrete structure, externally insulated, offers excellent thermal inertia. With grids that are adjusted according to the building’s orientation, each elevation builds a sense of depth, mass, and color, echoing the tree-lined site. This work on rhythm and transparency is confirmed in the office spaces sheltered under a wooden structure, warming the atmosphere and stimulating the perception of volumes treated with sobriety.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Patrick Arotcharen
Office

Cite: "Office 64 de l’Habitat / Patrick Arotcharen" 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913453/office-64-de-lhabitat-patrick-arotcharen/> ISSN 0719-8884

