McDonald’s HQ Workplace / Studio O+A + IA Interior Architects

  • 03:00 - 20 March, 2019
McDonald’s HQ Workplace / Studio O+A + IA Interior Architects
McDonald’s HQ Workplace / Studio O+A + IA Interior Architects, © Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

© Garrett Rowland

  • Studio O+A

    Primo Orpilla, Perry Stephney, Elizabeth Vereker, Tari Pelaez, Alex Bautista, Paulina McFarland, Jill Gentles, Donald Koide, Kristina Cho

  • IA Interior Architects Team

    Ruben Gonzalez, Neil Schneider, Adrienne Harbarger, Nick Mosher, Maggie Schroeder, Anne Nilsson, Cara Rooney, Carolyn Tucker, Gary Bouthillette, Julie Maggos, Christine Lai, Ruby Lopez-Torres, Brandon Olsen, Bryan Yu, TJ Smoczynski
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Text description provided by the architects. McDonald’s envisioned a new central office that would speak to an increasingly urban and health-conscious culture. Part corporate headquarters, part cultural center, school and history museum, the new West Loop office illustrates the power of place to bring people together in a common purpose.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
6th floor plan
6th floor plan
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Many Flavors of Work. The mix of cultures and generations typical of a large company today means its office must accommodate a variety of workstyles. The diversity of functions at McDonald’s new headquarters mirrors the company’s large embrace. Classic work areas and meeting rooms designed by IA Interior Architects interact with work areas designed by O+A that have the look and feel of hospitality venues. Every architectural gesture functions on its own and in partnership with the spaces around it.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Chapters Unfolding Floor by Floor. The challenge for both design teams was to make the 9 stories of the West Loop headquarters a narrative worthy of the epic journey they represent. Like co-authors joining forces on one big story, IA and O+A turned each floor into a chapter.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

A multidirectional staircase in the building’s central atrium provides a striking focal point and an avenue for casual interaction, but also symbolizes the M.C. Escher-esque sensation of moving forward in many directions at once. Shared spaces up and down that atrium spell out the story. Every floor evokes a specific element of McDonald’s success—the kitchen, the flavors, the people and the communities. And every floor celebrates innovation.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Next Exit. While the featured design moments are deliberately abstract, all are grounded in meanings derived directly from McDonald’s long road trip. And just as on a road trip our eyes are always forward, at the new McDonald’s headquarters the emphasis is on where this iconic company goes next, both geographically and culturally, in its decades-long mission of bringing “feel-good moments” to billions.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Cite: "McDonald’s HQ Workplace / Studio O+A + IA Interior Architects" 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913452/mcdonalds-hq-workplace-studio-o-plus-a-plus-ia-interior-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

