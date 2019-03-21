World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. United States
  5. Inaba Williams Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Adaptive Reuse of a SOM Landmark / Inaba Williams Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Adaptive Reuse of a SOM Landmark / Inaba Williams Architects

  • 17:00 - 21 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Adaptive Reuse of a SOM Landmark / Inaba Williams Architects
Save this picture!
Adaptive Reuse of a SOM Landmark / Inaba Williams Architects, © Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

© Naho Kubota © Naho Kubota © Naho Kubota © Naho Kubota + 18

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Text description provided by the architects. The adaptive reuse design of SOM's Manufacturers Hanover Trust restores iconic parts of the original interior. In other areas, Inaba Williams peeled back layers of the third-floor space to reveal the building’s ingenious structure. Located on what was an office level of the 1954 landmarked building, Inaba Williams resurrected the most distinctive element, the luminous ceiling along Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street, which had been badly damaged over time.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan - Original and New
Ground Floor Plan - Original and New
Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

The stainless steel mechanical grid was refurbished and new polycarbonate panels similar to the originals were installed. A curtain track system tacked on in recent years was removed and replaced with a system concealed in the curtain wall frame as in the SOM design. The new sheer white drapes along the street facades are based on the architects’ 1954 specifications. Seen from the outside, the project recreates the initial vision for the building.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Typical Floor Plan - Original and New
Typical Floor Plan - Original and New
Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

In other areas of the space, existing surfaces were removed. A suspended ceiling from the early 2000s was demolished to reveal the ingenious structure hidden above. The shallow column capitals, doubled-up long-span beams, and bowing short-span beams that were originally out of sight were exposed to contrast with SOM’s refined material palette. New marble walls and floors extend up to the line of the mid-century era ceiling with the untreated concrete of the ceiling sandwich visible above. Like a hieroglyphic modernist ruin, two of the columns are similarly left unclad and unpainted.

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Inaba Williams Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "Adaptive Reuse of a SOM Landmark / Inaba Williams Architects" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913445/adaptive-reuse-of-a-som-landmark-inaba-williams-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream