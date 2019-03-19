World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. House O + I / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos

House O + I / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House O + I / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House O + I / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos, © Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)

© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD) © Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD) © Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD) © Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD) + 26

Save this picture!
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of this house was to take advantage of the long sense of the site and create an open house. In this way, we can go through it in different ways, taking advantage of all the spaces and enjoying the different perspectives and games of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)

In the southern boundary of the lot was built a pool of considerable dimensions, so it was decided to place the public area of housing throughout this pre-existence. Followed by this space are the rooms, which are divided by a cylindrical volume that divides the construction in half and creates a diffuse boundary between public and private spaces.

Save this picture!
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)

The program of this house is basic, and adds a total of 165 square meters of construction. The beams are supported in the same direction throughout the house and at the same level of slab, facilitating the cost and time of construction of the work.

Save this picture!
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)

White is the color that was decided to be used as the final finish of the house and only in certain volumes was chukum with red earth used as contrasting elements and visual finishing touches.

Save this picture!
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)
© Diego Ayuso (CinemaHD)

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "House O + I / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos" [Casa O + I / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos] 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913443/house-o-plus-i-garrido-lizarraga-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream