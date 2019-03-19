World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Giannis Giannoutsos Designs a White Chapel for Rural Greece

Giannis Giannoutsos Designs a White Chapel for Rural Greece

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Giannis Giannoutsos Designs a White Chapel for Rural Greece
Save this picture!
Giannis Giannoutsos Designs a White Chapel for Rural Greece, White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos
White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos

Greek architect Giannis Giannoutsos has created a new chapel design for a small church in western Greece. Sited in Stratos, the project explores the juxtaposition between an existing and a new religious structure in the same space. Rising next to the ruins of a 19th century country church called Asprocclesia, or White Chapel, the design creates a space of introspection and enclosure in the middle of an open field.

White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos + 17

Save this picture!
White Chapel. Image © Silia Randou
White Chapel. Image © Silia Randou

As Giannoutsos has laid out, the new chapel is placed parallel to the old one at a short distance, demarcating a loosely defined courtyard. The layout of the new church duplicates the area of the ruin and emulates its proportions and orientation. The character of the new church is monolithic, where an outer shell protects the inner core; the structure consists of two robust reclining walls and a light vaulted roof sustained in-between. The walls follow a mirrored L-shape configuration, molding the interior.

Save this picture!
White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos
White Chapel. Image Courtesy of Ilias Georgakopoulos

The roof is kept at a distance from the walls, allowing for two clerestory skylights to illuminate the interior along the perimeter. The only openings are a pair of vertical incisions, at the entrance and behind the sanctuary, highlighting the East-West axis. Selected areas of the walls recede into alcoves; the rest of the inner surface is engraved with religious iconography, without any color. The research looks at how tradition may inform new compositions.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Giannis Giannoutsos Designs a White Chapel for Rural Greece" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913396/giannis-giannoutsos-designs-a-white-chapel-for-rural-greece/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream