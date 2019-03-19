World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. Austria
  5. PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH
  6. Heldenberg Museum / PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Heldenberg Museum / PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH

  • 01:00 - 19 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Heldenberg Museum / PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH
Save this picture!
Heldenberg Museum / PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH, © Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

© Margherita Spiluttini © Margherita Spiluttini © Margherita Spiluttini © Margherita Spiluttini + 25

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

Text description provided by the architects. The private shrine erected by a 19th century army enthusiast in honor of the Imperial and Royal Austrian Army is a well-known curiosity. A supplier to the military and creditor of the great Austrian commander, Radetzky, erected here around the Field Marshall`s burial place stelae, obelisks and even a small-scale columnar hall – a kind of Forum Romanum with Legoland dimensions that pays homage to famous war heroes.

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

For the Lower Austrian regional exhibition the decaying complex has been completely renovated and enhanced by the addition of a new exhibition space, where themes other than military history can also be presented.

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

The architects had no wish to enter into competition with the filigree 19th century complex and thus the exhibition building was embedded in an existing hill behind the memorial site.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The quintessence of the project is its free shaping  of space – which the underground location makes possible – while it also delivers a critical comment on the „white box“ that exhibition makers constantly call for as the allegedly ideal space for every kind of experimental presentation. In fact each form of space offers opportunities to respond to it with the contents of an exhibition.

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

Here the architects create a passage that does not „conduct“ the visitors through a tube-like space but instead indicates the direction by widening and narrowing, by a ceiling that rises and sinks at irregular intervals as well as by allowing carefully considered views of the landscape outside. The budget was radically restricted and therefore the environs were left as they were.

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

The entrance hovers above the ground to offer visual orientation, an exit leads into the old administration building that at the front mutates into a columnar hall at the hallowed grove with its stelae and busts of Austrian`s heroes. The second exit leads into the redesigned grounds of Heldenberg, where prehistoric circular ditch systems have been reconstructed.

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini
Save this picture!
Model 01
Model 01
Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

The intelligent exhibition building thus functions as a contemporary connection between two curiosities, one prehistoric, the other 19th century. Instead of the stelae and the stakes in the two outdoor complexes, here we encounter an interior that presents a surprising balance between depicting the tectonics of its surroundings and making a subjective gesture.

Save this picture!
© Margherita Spiluttini
© Margherita Spiluttini

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Refurbishment Extension Austria
Cite: "Heldenberg Museum / PETER EBNER and friends ZT GmbH" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913373/heldenberg-museum-peter-ebner-and-friends-zt-gmbh/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream