  7. Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

  • 03:00 - 19 March, 2019
Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
  • Design Team

    John Sanden, Ingvild Hodnekvam and Yngvild Lund

  • Engineering/Contractor

    Astra Bygg

  • Landscape

    Sanden+Hodnekvam Architect

  • Consultants

    Splitkon Massivtre
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The small cabin is located at Rones, 150km north of Trondheim. The site is steep and rough with a view of the fjord. The cabin has a compact footprint which adapts to the landscape and preserves the site and its vegetation.

Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Section
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
The main floor is concrete construction with three different levels adapting to the terrain. The concrete base, and the big wooden windows in the front support the second floor; a triangularly shaped volume of cross-laminated timber wrapped in black roofing felt.

Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
The interior is characterized by the raw concrete walls, the polished concrete floor, the wooden windows and the 2nd store all made in pine.

Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Lower Floor Plan
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
The furnishing is made out of birch plywood. Gutter and other outdoor details are made in untreated copper and will darken with time. The cabin has a sheltering atmosphere with its protective back wall in concrete and its open glass facade facing the fjord.

Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
About this office
Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913345/cabin-rones-sanden-plus-hodnekvam-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

