Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year

MIPM and The Architectural Review have recognized “Wonderwoods” by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti as the overall winner for their Future Projects Award 2019. Developed for client G&S Vastgoed, the twin 90-meter towers in Utrecht, The Netherlands, provide a balance between nature and the city.
The defining feature of the scheme is a living green façade absorbing 5.4 tonnes of CO2 per year, behind which sits a mix of homes, offices, and public facilities. The scheme is one of several projects to win at the 2019 awards, with 16 award categories celebrating the flourishing of nature in the city, seeking to “restore our ability to connect with the natural world as our planet undergoes the largest wave of urban growth in history.”
Wonderwoods is a proposition that brings greenery and nature to the heart of the city, in this case, Utrecht in the Netherlands, a confluence of roads, railways and water routes. In bringing biodiversity to the city center it aims to become the centerpiece of a healthy urban quarter. One tower, designed by Stefano Boeri treats nature as an essential element in architecture. The other by MVSA is more extrovert, forging connections between nature on the inside and outside of the building.
-Judging Panel
Below, we have listed out the complete winners and categories for the MIPIM/Architectural Review Future Project Awards 2019. More information on the awards can be found via the official website here.
Overall Winner + Mixed Use
Wonderwoods, Utrecht, The Netherlands / MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti
Big Urban Infrastructure
Suzhou High Gardens, Suzhou, China / One Design
Big Urban Projects
Integrated Hub, South East Asia / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas
Civic & Community
Sadra Civic Center, Sadra New Town, Fars Province, Iran / Nextoffice
Cultural Regeneration
Oslo Aquarium, Oslo, Norway / Haptic Architects with Rodeo
Hotel & Leisure
Tropicalia, Côte d'Opale, France / Coldefy & Associés
Jeu D’Esprit Winner
Floating Bridge, Boston, USA, / Paul Lukez Architecture
Offices
St Pauli, Hamburg, Germany / Blauraum Architekten
Old & New
Fenix I, Rotterdam, The Netherlands / Mei architects and planners
Regeneration & Masterplanning
Stockholm Loop, Stockholm, Sweden / Belatchew Arkitekt
Residential
Aqualuna, Toronto, Canada / 3XN Architects
Shopping
Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, China / 5+design
Sport & Stadiums
Lo Barnechea Public Swimming Pool, Santiago de Chile, Chile / GONZALO MARDONES ARQUITECTO
Sustainability Prize
The Arbour, Toronto, Canada / Moriyama & Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects
Tall Buildings
505 George Street, Sydney, Australia / Ingenhoven Architects + Architectus