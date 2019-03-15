Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year

Save this picture! Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM

MIPM and The Architectural Review have recognized “Wonderwoods” by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti as the overall winner for their Future Projects Award 2019. Developed for client G&S Vastgoed, the twin 90-meter towers in Utrecht, The Netherlands, provide a balance between nature and the city.

The defining feature of the scheme is a living green façade absorbing 5.4 tonnes of CO2 per year, behind which sits a mix of homes, offices, and public facilities. The scheme is one of several projects to win at the 2019 awards, with 16 award categories celebrating the flourishing of nature in the city, seeking to “restore our ability to connect with the natural world as our planet undergoes the largest wave of urban growth in history.”

+ 16

Wonderwoods is a proposition that brings greenery and nature to the heart of the city, in this case, Utrecht in the Netherlands, a confluence of roads, railways and water routes. In bringing biodiversity to the city center it aims to become the centerpiece of a healthy urban quarter. One tower, designed by Stefano Boeri treats nature as an essential element in architecture. The other by MVSA is more extrovert, forging connections between nature on the inside and outside of the building.

-Judging Panel

Below, we have listed out the complete winners and categories for the MIPIM/Architectural Review Future Project Awards 2019. More information on the awards can be found via the official website here.

Overall Winner + Mixed Use

Wonderwoods, Utrecht, The Netherlands / MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this picture! Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM

Big Urban Infrastructure

Suzhou High Gardens, Suzhou, China / One Design

Save this picture! Suzhou High Gardens, Suzhou, China by One Design. Image via MIPIM

Big Urban Projects

Integrated Hub, South East Asia / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas

Save this picture! Integrated Hub by Andrew Bromberg at Aedas. Image via MIPIM

Civic & Community

Sadra Civic Center, Sadra New Town, Fars Province, Iran / Nextoffice

Save this picture! Sadra Civic Center by Nextoffice. Image via MIPIM

Cultural Regeneration

Oslo Aquarium, Oslo, Norway / Haptic Architects with Rodeo

Save this picture! Oslo Aquarium, Oslo, Norway by Haptic Architects with Rodeo. Image via MIPIM

Hotel & Leisure

Tropicalia, Côte d'Opale, France / Coldefy & Associés

Save this picture! Tropicalia by Coldefy & Associés. Image via MIPIM

Jeu D’Esprit Winner

Floating Bridge, Boston, USA, / Paul Lukez Architecture

Save this picture! Floating Bridge, Boston, USA, by Paul Lukez Architecture. Image via MIPIM

Offices

St Pauli, Hamburg, Germany / Blauraum Architekten

Save this picture! St Pauli, Hamburg, Germany by Blauraum Architekten. Image via MIPIM

Old & New

Fenix I, Rotterdam, The Netherlands / Mei architects and planners

Save this picture! Fenix I, Rotterdam, The Netherlands by Mei architects and planners. Image via MIPIM

Regeneration & Masterplanning

Stockholm Loop, Stockholm, Sweden / Belatchew Arkitekt

Save this picture! Stockholm Loop by Belatchew Arkitekt. Image via MIPIM

Residential

Aqualuna, Toronto, Canada / 3XN Architects

Save this picture! Aqualuna by 3XN Architects. Image via MIPIM

Shopping

Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, China / 5+design

Save this picture! Taikoo Li Qiantan by 5+design. Image via MIPIM

Sport & Stadiums

Lo Barnechea Public Swimming Pool, Santiago de Chile, Chile / GONZALO MARDONES ARQUITECTO

Save this picture! Lo Barnechea Public Swimming Pool, Santiago de Chile, Chile by GONZALO MARDONES ARQUITECTO. Image via MIPIM

Sustainability Prize

The Arbour, Toronto, Canada / Moriyama & Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects

Save this picture! The Arbour, Toronto, Canada by Moriyama & Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects. Image via MIPIM

Tall Buildings

505 George Street, Sydney, Australia / Ingenhoven Architects + Architectus