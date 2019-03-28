Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos

+ 24

Direction of Execution Javier Rodrigo Giménez

Structures Calculation Duarte y Asociados

Facilities Calculation Miguel Sánchez

Landscaping Mónica Magíster

Construction Obratec Construye

Facilities Noland Efitec More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Alberto Campo Baeza explained in an article about his Casa Gaspar that the architect must be like a doctor. A good one, that listens attentively to the patient and makes all the necessary analyzes to be able to emit a diagnosis based on his knowledge. But if the patient does not trust the doctor's opinion, their skills are useless. The same thing happens to architects.

That's why this assignment has been especially comforting for us. The property invited us to their home designing contest, by giving us detailed information about their needs. This information, added to what we could rescue from a couple of meetings and visits to the plot, allowed us to develop a free proposal. It was about making an accurate diagnosis based on the previous analyses.

Later we continue the development of the project by designing spaces which have been enriched with the contributions of their owner and all other people involved in the construction process of the house. For us, designing a home in Seville cannot be the same as doing it in Oslo or Bogotá. We have an architectural culture and climatic conditions that profoundly affect our buildings: the relationship of built spaces and voids, the prominence of light, the power of the interior and private life of the home, the predominant use of white.