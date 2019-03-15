House P29 / vgz arquitectura y diseño

Collaborators Andrea Sánchez-Conde, Entorno, EA Ingeniería, Inpryco, 3P tecknic

Text description provided by the architects. The project was achieved by linking all the interior spaces with the exterior by gardens and terraces, allowing energy savings and natural light. The program is distributed in an L shape, creating a set of openings and transparencies that blur the interior-exterior limits. Concrete works as a structure and finished at the same time, achieving a palette of materials.

The program was divided into two: the first part, with access from the main street, are two floors with social and family spaces open to the garden and terrace. With access to the secondary street were two levels with services and a double height garage / lounge. The main facade opens into the east side garden. Lattice, panels and sliding doors were created to generate privacy. We went through the public area in the background to take advantage of the views and the sun. To maximize the virtues of the site, the social area is located in the back and the family space in front by sun. Landscaping was used as a strategy to link with the site, exercising it as a compositional and decorative element. The upper floor is offset from the ground floor to generate a continuous terrace and allow operable windows from floor to ceiling, achieving natural ventilation and generous views from the bedrooms.

For a responsible architecture we use passive technology through sun study, cross ventilation and the use of thermal materials for energy saving. The roof is a flat and clean surface of 257 m2 that captures up to 15m3 of water in a single rainy event. The water treatment equipment separates the clean water from rain and purifies it up to 30m3 in one day. The house accumulates drinking water for up to 30 days without the need for rain or water from the public network.