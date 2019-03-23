World
  House KB / a154 architects

House KB / a154 architects

  • 05:00 - 23 March, 2019
House KB / a154 architects
House KB / a154 architects, © Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

© Tim Van de Velde

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. The existing house does not meet the energy requirements of the client and will therefore be demolished. Furthermore, the plot is wide and large enough for compaction: the realization of two semi-detached houses will be made possible.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Section AA
Section AA
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Both buildings are solid-passive and together form one homogenous building. They use the mass of the supporting structure to regulate the temperature of the interior climate. Passive solar gains are obtained due to exact insertion of the window openings.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The street façade is north-facing and mainly closed. To still allow an incidence of sunlight, enclosed roof gardens will be glazed on two sides. This closeness and glazing in the second line will also prevent people from looking in from the street.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The back façade will be made open to a maximum. On the ground floor, by means of passive sliding windows the length of the room, which are provided at the top with a canopy for a shadow effect. As a bonus, covered terraces occur as a result of this. There are also terraces upstairs. The house on the right has a closed façade as a terrace end. A square opening frames and provides the view from this walled patio.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The range of materials consists of wood, glass and concrete. The outside in concrete, the base as well as the façade of the incised patios in wood. Triple glazing with solar screens encased in wooden frames. The entrance of the house on the right is closed off by means of a wooden, pivoting gate, which gives entry to an enclosed front garden and which, just as the garage gates, is concealed in the wooden façade of trellis. The entrance to the house on the left has a majestic overhang.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

On a technical level, there is balanced ventilation and geothermal energy, which control a low-temperature underfloor heating.

The materials in the interior will also be kept very austere: natural stone, wood and walls painted white. Custom-made work with vital detailing lends serenity. 

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Cite: "House KB / a154 architects" 23 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913254/house-kb-a154-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

