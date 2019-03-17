Hutong Filter / ZAI

-
Architects
-
LocationBeijing, China
-
Category
-
Design TeamYihang Zhang
-
Area20.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
Text description provided by the architects. Hutong Filter seeks a balance between the walled mentality of traditional Hutongs and a more open communal lifestyle. This project employs slate and timber stud framing in a manner that is both functional and in harmony with the surrounding context. The brief was for an extra studio space and outdoor dining area. Initially, the plan was to fence off the whole plot for privacy reasons. But eventually, a more subtle solution was found.
Stone shingles allow the facade to be easily pixilated to provide openings where needed. The color of the shingles also blended easily into the surrounding context.
The Stud wall system was chosen because of its ease of assembly. The noggins were extended and exposed to provide shelving for the interior and exterior spaces.
All timber are hand rubbed with pure tung oil. This is a traditional technique used in Chinese shipbuilding to achieve a waterproof finish.