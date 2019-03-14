World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. abarca+palma
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Palomba / abarca+palma

Casa Palomba / abarca+palma

  • 06:00 - 14 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Palomba / abarca+palma
Save this picture!
Casa Palomba / abarca+palma, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre + 28

  • Lead Architects

    Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa, Nicolás Acosta

  • Location

    Lampa, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Owner

    Palomba Jael Albarracín Mori

  • Area

    60.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. Stand-alone house located in the rural commune of Lampa, located on the northwest side of Santiago, Chile. It's hermetic and open at the same time. The first floor closed around its perimeter and contains two courtyards at the longitudinal ends of the house. Between them is a common space for the kitchen, dining and living rooms, this configuring a linear and successive space between three continuous situations that are always connected with both courtyards, creating an interior composed of an interior, intermediate and exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

There are an access patio and a service patio, which also function as a winter patio (north), and a summer patio (south) respectively, due to the suns position they face and the location temperatures. The second floor is a private space for the bedroom, but at the same time, more exposed to the outside. It’s connected to two terraces. To the south, a small one that could be rather used as a balcony, and a large one to the northeast. From these balconies, you can see a near and distant landscape of hills surrounding Lampa, as well as Walnut plantations to the South and large rocks to the East.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

A skylight window over the bathtub in the bedroom, allows you to see directly into the sky, illuminating the space overhead. Both levels are connected by a staircase of 120 cm, allowing different views to the outside. All this response to the routine of one who lives in this house.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Formally the house is understood as a rectangular and closed bar, that can be interpreted as the plinth where the second floor is transversely supported and opens to the whole context thanks to the height gained by its base.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The house was constructed by a mix of wood joinery for pillars of foundation, beams, internal and external partitions, coatings and floor; Sip panels for first floor slab and perimeter walls of the first and second floors, and finally, steel for the floor and cover structure of the second floor and pillars of the volume flown from the bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
abarca+palma
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Casa Palomba / abarca+palma" [Casa Palomba / abarca+palma] 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913180/casa-palomba-abarca-plus-palma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream