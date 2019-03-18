World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shopping Centers
  4. Germany
  5. Studio Aisslinger
  6. 2018
  7. Kantini in Bikini Berlin / Studio Aisslinger

Kantini in Bikini Berlin / Studio Aisslinger

  • 01:00 - 18 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kantini in Bikini Berlin / Studio Aisslinger
Save this picture!
Kantini in Bikini Berlin / Studio Aisslinger, © Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

© Patricia Parinejad © Patricia Parinejad © Patricia Parinejad © Patricia Parinejad + 16

  • Lighting designers

    Lichtkunstlicht

  • MEP

    A-W-K Arndt Weher Koch

  • Client

    Bayerische Hausbau
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

Text description provided by the architects. BIKINI Concept Shopping Mall has a new pulsating heart pumping bright colour through its system: KANTINI, Europe’s first Design Food Court. Modern, easy-going and witty. These three adjectives characterise the city of Berlin as well as BIKINI’s architecture and lay the groundwork for the inspiration behind KANTINI’s design.

Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

Delicious dining calls for a special and atmospheric backdrop. An array of especially created seating and lounging furniture provides KANTINI’s diners with the choice of sitting at either the panoramic window in the loggia, overlooking the neighbouring Zoo, or the sofa landscape, inspired by the huge bird aviaries next door, or even one of the many swings, all of which are bespoke editions. The Design Food Court’s concept and its 13 bespoke food stalls, designed as flexible modular counters, cater to the tenants’ needs.

Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

With its unique symbiosis of storytelling, narrative architecture and collage principles STUDIO AISSLINGER counts among the trend-setters in „spatial design“. Against the tendency to marginalize the analog it creates spaces that don’t deny the opportunities of digitalization and yet secure the possibility of true sociability through their analog, haptic and visual quality. The location’s unique story plays a crucial role within this approach. „Storytelling“ can turn the antiseptic product into an object with biography, a clinical room into a friendly, personal environment. KANTINI’s 1.800 m² follow this guiding principal by pulling its visitors into David Hockney’s pictorial world and L.A.’s flora – transporting diners into the Californian Spirit with bright pastels and modern styling. Through an unusual combination of materials and the haptic-visual experience it provides, KANTINI tackles the challenge of digital age with design – to offer cool customers cool spaces.

Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

KANTINI is a new chapter in a line of stories, which STUDIO AISSLINGER has developed for the BIKINI building complex. With the renowned 25hours Hotel BIKINI BERLIN, NENI BERLIN and MONKEY BAR, which play with the contrasts between nature and culture, STUDIO AISSLINGER has created spaces that have attracted and amazed a vast number of guests.

Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Aisslinger
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Shopping centers Services Germany
Cite: "Kantini in Bikini Berlin / Studio Aisslinger" 18 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913177/kantini-in-bikini-berlin-studio-aisslinger/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream