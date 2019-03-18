Kantini in Bikini Berlin / Studio Aisslinger

+ 16

Architects Studio Aisslinger

Location Berlín, Germany

Category Services

Lead Architects Werner Aisslinger, Monika Losos, Julia Walk, Nicole Losos

Area 1800.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Patricia Parinejad

Manufacturers Loading...

Lighting designers Lichtkunstlicht

MEP A-W-K Arndt Weher Koch

Client Bayerische Hausbau

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. BIKINI Concept Shopping Mall has a new pulsating heart pumping bright colour through its system: KANTINI, Europe’s first Design Food Court. Modern, easy-going and witty. These three adjectives characterise the city of Berlin as well as BIKINI’s architecture and lay the groundwork for the inspiration behind KANTINI’s design.

Delicious dining calls for a special and atmospheric backdrop. An array of especially created seating and lounging furniture provides KANTINI’s diners with the choice of sitting at either the panoramic window in the loggia, overlooking the neighbouring Zoo, or the sofa landscape, inspired by the huge bird aviaries next door, or even one of the many swings, all of which are bespoke editions. The Design Food Court’s concept and its 13 bespoke food stalls, designed as flexible modular counters, cater to the tenants’ needs.

With its unique symbiosis of storytelling, narrative architecture and collage principles STUDIO AISSLINGER counts among the trend-setters in „spatial design“. Against the tendency to marginalize the analog it creates spaces that don’t deny the opportunities of digitalization and yet secure the possibility of true sociability through their analog, haptic and visual quality. The location’s unique story plays a crucial role within this approach. „Storytelling“ can turn the antiseptic product into an object with biography, a clinical room into a friendly, personal environment. KANTINI’s 1.800 m² follow this guiding principal by pulling its visitors into David Hockney’s pictorial world and L.A.’s flora – transporting diners into the Californian Spirit with bright pastels and modern styling. Through an unusual combination of materials and the haptic-visual experience it provides, KANTINI tackles the challenge of digital age with design – to offer cool customers cool spaces.

KANTINI is a new chapter in a line of stories, which STUDIO AISSLINGER has developed for the BIKINI building complex. With the renowned 25hours Hotel BIKINI BERLIN, NENI BERLIN and MONKEY BAR, which play with the contrasts between nature and culture, STUDIO AISSLINGER has created spaces that have attracted and amazed a vast number of guests.