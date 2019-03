Yeronga House / Tim Bennetton Architects

+ 19

Architects Tim Bennetton Architects

Location Brisbane Queensland, Australia

Category Residential

Lead Architects Tim Bennetton, Ryan Bunn

Area 230.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Shantanu Starick

Structural Engineer AD Structure

Construction Team Greg Thornton Constructions + Charles Warren Constructions

Steel Fabricator Studio Steel

Cabinetmaker Des Shield

Stormwater Landscape Design Steve Clark

Landscaping Stewart Anderson + Charles Warren Constructions

Text description provided by the architects. The existing house was a low key queenslander in one of the leafy ‘O’ streets of Yeronga, Brisbane, Australia. There were issues with overland flow (the back garden is effectively a creek during storms). There was some very odd planning which disrupted the flow of the house & had resulted in a very poor use of some spaces (a small room with an 80’s type 45 degree wall on the western side).

The major design move was in the creation of a new studio (the “pod”) to the rear of the house, separated by a walkway & series of decks leading down to the back garden (the level of which was raised slightly to avoid all balustrades). The idea behind the pod was to conceptually to drape a ‘cloth’ over two framed & glazed gable ends. This allowed us to increase the drama of a low entry door from the walkway before the room opens up to the south where there is a large Poinciana in the neighbouring property.

In the existing house we basically created a new ‘breezeway’ through to the side garden on the west (the ‘back wall’ of the breezeway is a movable awning of aluminium battens – it can hang vertically as a privacy screen & let in the winter sun or horizontally to provide shade). A number of powdercoated aluminium louvre boxes were placed to existing casement windows on the west – this allows the house to breathe through the daytime & provides shade to the west.