World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Australia
  5. Tim Bennetton Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Yeronga House / Tim Bennetton Architects

Yeronga House / Tim Bennetton Architects

  • 20:00 - 12 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yeronga House / Tim Bennetton Architects
Save this picture!
Yeronga House / Tim Bennetton Architects, © Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

© Shantanu Starick © Shantanu Starick © Shantanu Starick © Shantanu Starick + 19

  • Structural Engineer

    AD Structure

  • Construction Team

    Greg Thornton Constructions + Charles Warren Constructions

  • Steel Fabricator

    Studio Steel

  • Cabinetmaker

    Des Shield

  • Stormwater Landscape Design

    Steve Clark

  • Landscaping

    Stewart Anderson + Charles Warren Constructions
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

Text description provided by the architects. The existing house was a low key queenslander in one of the leafy ‘O’ streets of Yeronga, Brisbane, Australia. There were issues with overland flow (the back garden is effectively a creek during storms). There was some very odd planning which disrupted the flow of the house & had resulted in a very poor use of some spaces (a small room with an 80’s type 45 degree wall on the western side).

Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

The major design move was in the creation of a new studio (the “pod”) to the rear of the house, separated by a walkway & series of decks leading down to the back garden (the level of which was raised slightly to avoid all balustrades). The idea behind the pod was to conceptually to drape a ‘cloth’ over two framed & glazed gable ends. This allowed us to increase the drama of a low entry door from the walkway before the room opens up to the south where there is a large Poinciana in the neighbouring property.

Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

In the existing house we basically created a new ‘breezeway’ through to the side garden on the west (the ‘back wall’ of the breezeway is a movable awning of aluminium battens – it can hang vertically as a privacy screen & let in the winter sun or horizontally to provide shade). A number of powdercoated aluminium louvre boxes were placed to existing casement windows on the west – this allows the house to breathe through the daytime & provides shade to the west.

Save this picture!
© Shantanu Starick
© Shantanu Starick

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Tim Bennetton Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Australia
Cite: "Yeronga House / Tim Bennetton Architects" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913105/yeronga-house-tim-bennetton-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream