  7. Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio

Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio

  • 06:00 - 13 March, 2019
Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio
  • Architects

    Jaquestudio

  • Location

    Tulum, Q.R., Mexico

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Architect in Charge

    Jesús Acosta

  • Design Team

    Fernando Abogado, Everardo Castro, Víctor Rosete

  • Area

    428.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Tulum, this small boutique hotel rises between the trees, in which the main concept consisted of preserving 70% of the existing vegetation in order to build around it. By achieving this, every space of the project is always in relation to its natural surroundings.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
The hotel has five 50m2 lodges, formed by a double height room, a mezzanine or “tapanco”, a terrace and an indoor-outdoor bathroom. At the back of the lot, the social areas are located, with a dining space and yoga pavilion hanging in cantilever over the pool. The main idea of this water element is to be extruded from the ground in between the vegetation. For this reason, two old zapote trees were preserved, which look as they were rising from the pool itself.

All the project is composed of local materials, as well as low maintenance and natural textures, which provide a warm atmosphere to the buildings. A particular finish found on the walls is “chukum”, a Mayan stucco characteristic of the region, which uses a tree resin to give its distinctive color, appearance, and durability.

Floor Plans 1
Floor Plans 1
The objective was to use materials that age with dignity so that with the passing of time the architecture acquires character and a deeper sense of belonging. The different volumes of the complex are scattered along the lot, between the trees and stone paths, which provide a sensation of being in a small village in the Mayan jungle.

Project location

Cite: "Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio" [Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio] 13 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913036/jungle-keva-jaquestudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

