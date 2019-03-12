World
  Maraya / Giò Forma Studio Associato S.r.l

Maraya / Giò Forma Studio Associato S.r.l

  12 March, 2019
Maraya / Giò Forma Studio Associato S.r.l
© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

© Dhafer Alshehri

  • Project and Creative management

    Massimo Fogliati e Fabio Pavanetto

  • Engineering

    Black Engineering Dwc-Llc

  • Landscape

    GIÒ FORMA STUDIO ASSOCIATO S.r.l.

  • Consultants

    Black Engineering Dwc-Llc

  • Collaborators

    Video Art: Bonsaininja, Italia,

  • Kinetics

    Leva-Todo, Italia

  • Clients

    RCU royal commission ALULA
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

Text description provided by the architects. Mada'in Salih, not far from al-Ula (22 km), was known as al-Hijr, or Hegra, by the Nabataean people who carved its magnificent tombs into the golden Quweira sandstone outcrops.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

UNESCO proclaimed Mada'in Salih as a site of heritage, becoming Saudi Arabia's first World Heritage Site. In Al-Ula , MMG | KAS agency commissioned by the young and dynamic Royal Commission has set up e new cultural event site and “destination” just in 4 month.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

This landscape inspired Architecture and Land Art from the Nabataeans to today.The "maraya", means reflection or mirror in Arabic, is an architectural work of Land Art, a vision created by the extraordinary natural and social history around it.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

The installation of Land Art, Architecture and show is designed by studio Gio Forma with the project and creative management of Black Engineering Dwc-Llc.. The installation also hosts an immersive theater and an interactive exhibition by “cultural Spaces “ and a Kinetic Art by Leva-Todo.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

The “maraya", a giant mirror cube, is a site specific “object- architecture “, an experience that makes us reflect on the incomparable spectacle of the geological epic, the radical abstraction of the surroundings and the singular incursions of man into the landscape. The mirror cube will highlight the surroundings instead of competing with nature. Unique in its genre, this landscape itself becomes an exhibition space.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

The "“maraya"" is inaugurated with the “ Winter at Tantora " a unique show that features big names of international the culture on the a performing stage carved into the sand and inserted in a video art installation of the Bonsaininja studio showing the visual bond between heritage and future, processing the cultural sites of Al-Ula through 3D and cinematic techniques, to highlight and enhance the richness and magic of this scenic unique area.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

The unique set design explores a complete immersion into the site, creating an unforgettable experience. The installation fits with respect, reflects and reveals the beauty of what is considered "the best kept secret “.

© Dhafer Alshehri
© Dhafer Alshehri

Project location

