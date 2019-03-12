Stadsvilla D / zone zuid architecten

+ 21

Architects zone zuid architecten

Location Damstraat, 4701 Roosendaal, The Netherlands

Category Residential

Lead Architect Gido van Zon

Design Team Steven van Ginderen, John Aarts

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs GVZ

Contracter ADS

Construction Sterk adviesbureau More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the citycenter of Roosendaal a beautiful urban villa has recently been completed which reflects in its architecture on the directly surrounding historic buildings. It is not often possible to create a villa of this size within the historic center. The house presents itself in a clear but quirky way in wood, steel and concrete. The width of the plot in relation to the surrounding buildings gave rise to splitting the volume into two. Parking on site has become possible because the living volume has been "lifted".

To be able to reach the garden, the program has been organized as far as possible in the longitudinal direction. Immediately after the entrance is an elongated kitchen designed and gets it’s daylight from the adjacent atrium. In line with this, the house becomes more open. The inside-outside ratio is very gradual through awnings in both directions between living room and garden. On the first floor, the design is more broadly organized around the atrium. This floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, space for installations and an attic.

In addition to the design for the home, the kitchen and other furniture are also designed by zone zuid architecten. The entire downstairs floor is covered in concrete both inside and outside. To reinforce the inside-outside effect, the ceilings are also in equivalent western red cedar parts. The façade has a striped plaster layer which fits well in the more vertical character of the Damstraat.