  Stadsvilla D / zone zuid architecten

Stadsvilla D / zone zuid architecten

  02:00 - 12 March, 2019
Stadsvilla D / zone zuid architecten
© GVZ
© GVZ

© GVZ

Stadsvilla D / zone zuid architecten, © GVZ
© GVZ

Text description provided by the architects. In the citycenter of Roosendaal a beautiful urban villa has recently been completed which reflects in its architecture on the directly surrounding historic buildings. It is not often possible to create a villa of this size within the historic center. The house presents itself in a clear but quirky way in wood, steel and concrete. The width of the plot in relation to the surrounding buildings gave rise to splitting the volume into two. Parking on site has become possible because the living volume has been "lifted".

© GVZ
© GVZ
Ground floor
Ground floor
© GVZ
© GVZ

To be able to reach the garden, the program has been organized as far as possible in the longitudinal direction. Immediately after the entrance is an elongated kitchen designed and gets it’s daylight from the adjacent atrium. In line with this, the house becomes more open. The inside-outside ratio is very gradual through awnings in both directions between living room and garden. On the first floor, the design is more broadly organized around the atrium. This floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, space for installations and an attic.

© GVZ
© GVZ

In addition to the design for the home, the kitchen and other furniture are also designed by zone zuid architecten. The entire downstairs floor is covered in concrete both inside and outside. To reinforce the inside-outside effect, the ceilings are also in equivalent western red cedar parts. The façade has a striped plaster layer which fits well in the more vertical character of the Damstraat.

© GVZ
© GVZ

Project location

About this office
zone zuid architecten
Office

