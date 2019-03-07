Delis Yokohama / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The building is expected to be a new landmark in the east part of Yokohama station, the area drawing attention from the public as the base to promote Yokohama’s street culture.

With 850 panels of aluminum grating that have different sizes and patterns and are combined as mosaic, we tried to translate the humane and unsorted atmosphere of this vibrant district alongside the canal into architectural vocabulary. Normally, multipurpose buildings in big cities are treated unfavorably. However, with the application of the industrial material as the particle, we succeeded in giving a fresh expression of “noise” to the building.