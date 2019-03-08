Cumbres House / ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo

+ 24

Developer Francisco Machuca

Structural Engineering Girón Mega Proyectos (Ing. Humberto Girón)

Electric Engineering Alta Innovación en Ingeniería

Illumination Design ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo

Builder LINEAL Construcción y Desarrollo Arquitectónico

Electrical Execution Grupo R (Jaime Rangel)

Construction Director Sergio Portillo Alarcón

Lanscape ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo, David Villanueva More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Cumbres House is a project that, under its housing scheme, takes advantage of the guidelines and generates a large patio, from which the program unfolds and generates a dialogue between interior and exterior that, at the same time, allows the entrance of light and it gives you visual and climatic self-sufficiency.

Carrying out the house included an excavation and an important earth removal, for which this natural resource was used to make blocks of compressed earth on the site. This solution, in addition to reducing the ecological footprint, gives it ownership and ownership defined by the site and not by the architect.

From the outside, the project is a group of extruded blocks that allude to the hermeticism and the massiveness of the matter, while inside, there is an openness and lightness of these elements in a free plant. The earth is the unifying material of the project.