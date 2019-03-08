World
  Cumbres House / ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo

Cumbres House / ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo

Cumbres House / ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

  • Developer

    Francisco Machuca

  • Structural Engineering

    Girón Mega Proyectos (Ing. Humberto Girón)

  • Electric Engineering

    Alta Innovación en Ingeniería

  • Illumination Design

    ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo

  • Builder

    LINEAL Construcción y Desarrollo Arquitectónico

  • Electrical Execution

    Grupo R (Jaime Rangel)

  • Construction Director

    Sergio Portillo Alarcón

  • Lanscape

    ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo, David Villanueva
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Cumbres House is a project that, under its housing scheme, takes advantage of the guidelines and generates a large patio, from which the program unfolds and generates a dialogue between interior and exterior that, at the same time, allows the entrance of light and it gives you visual and climatic self-sufficiency.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Carrying out the house included an excavation and an important earth removal, for which this natural resource was used to make blocks of compressed earth on the site. This solution, in addition to reducing the ecological footprint, gives it ownership and ownership defined by the site and not by the architect.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

From the outside, the project is a group of extruded blocks that allude to the hermeticism and the massiveness of the matter, while inside, there is an openness and lightness of these elements in a free plant. The earth is the unifying material of the project.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo
Cite: "Cumbres House / ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo" [Casa Cumbres / ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo] 08 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

