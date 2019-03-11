Interior Design of Hongyue Reception Center / SSDesign

Architects SSDesign

Location No. 1 Jinzhu Garden, Chu Shi Village, Chang’an, Haining, Zhejiang, China

Category Interior Design

Design Team Juntian Zhang, Hongfei Sun, Sui Zhou, Jin Dong, Sinan Wang(Internship)

Customer Hongyue Horticultural Corporation

Area 1100.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs AD Photography

Text description provided by the architects. People are conditioned to choose places that are close to nature and have vitality. Even living in modern buildings, they also used to add nature green such as flowers and plants. It's a habit, even like an instinct to live in harmony with nature, and this kind of natural living atmosphere is also a livable state that people have been advocating from ancient times to today.

The project is located in Haining, Jiaxing. The original state is the self-built houses of farmers that have been moved out. The two buildings need to be transformed into residential buildings to support the function of reception.

Space Part - Limitations and Breakthroughs

The characters of self-built housing are multiple rooms, small depth, corridor area which is easy to produce dead angle and no buffer zone. The plane which seems to maximize the utilization is relatively closed and rigid, restricting the freedom and diversity of living behavior of residents, unable to meet the needs of comfortable experience-based accommodation. The evolution from building houses to theme accommodation breaks the limitations of traditional patterns, enriches and artistic living places, enhance people's user experience in different areas, and better blend nature and life on the basis of satisfying the living use.



Enriching the spatial level and making the narrow space have more sense of depth by the method of landscape scenery to gain a better visual space experience. Besides, though the design of mobile and function partitions, such as using furniture or moving doors to replace the stationary partition walls to sort out the order of public space, traffic space an private space.

Resting and Communication Area. Image © AD Photography

Break the traditional wall partition system, liberate unnecessary partitions and restriction, and form a more free gathering atmosphere. Using furniture instead of wall to make the space more nature, flexible and warm.

The Change of 'Garden' in Staircases. Image © AD Photography

Because of the extreme application requirements of self-built houses, staircases always become a simple mean of transportation and present a closed state. The design operates the partition and creates a lively atmosphere so that the staircase platform become a leisure area like a nature garden and make each floor has a free and comfortable space outside the living room.

The Change of 'Garden' in Staircases. Image © AD Photography

The Stairwell After Renovation. Image © AD Photography

The bay and the depth of the original building is extremely narrow, at the same time, the origin living room space cannot satisfy the function of reception. The designers create an image of service area through frosted glass and bar, liberate indoor spaces, while obscure the boundary of indoor and outdoor by the fully open movable window, which make the platform seat become a nature enjoyable area, release the interior cramped space and bring fresh air and green.

Residential areas have a variety of living experience, to meet the visits of different groups of people, such as single, double and even family room. The bathroom in the middle of the room is landscaped so that the narrow space can be divided into two more pleasant areas. The room provides the functions of living, meeting or expanding, which can be used flexibly by residents. On the other hand, the setting of the landscape flower pool also creates a green and aerobic livability for the room.

Nature and Life in the Room. Image © AD Photography

Sensory Part - Simulation and Creation

The patio, atrium and bay window can be understood as a further integration of life and nature, which blurs the areas indoors and outdoors to express people's yearning for nature. People are accustomed to having activities in patios and courtyards and are willing to receive sunshine and take care of plants in places on bay windows and balconies.

Nature and Life in the Room. Image © AD Photography

Design these details and laws of life and nature into the transformed space, and simulate the 'patio' atmosphere, so that space becomes more bright while creating a kind of bay window area where people and plants can be interacted and creating a natural place to vivify the interior.

Nature and Life in the Room. Image © AD Photography

The simulation of 'patio' and living space makes the long public area not monotonous, and also meets the lighting needs of the central dark area. The 'patio' mostly aims at the setting of the activity exchange areas, which simulates the courtyard, and reveals the open attribute of the area at the same time.

The renovated rooms have the functions of residence, living and communication. Image © AD Photography

Appropriate selection of areas close to external walls and partitions as plant planting areas weaken the pressure of small-scale space interior walls, and makes the space full of natural atmosphere.

Reception area of apartment. Image © AD Photography

Time Part - Gardening Story

For nature, time often means growth and evolution. Same as architectures. Within a few months, the climbing vines began to grow up along the metal mesh fence. The traces of plant growth stimulate people's creativity about living space. The architecture also slowly reveals the harmonious atmosphere of life and its own personality.