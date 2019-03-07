World
  7. Yunoeki Oyu / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Yunoeki Oyu / Kengo Kuma and Associates

  • 00:00 - 7 March, 2019
Yunoeki Oyu / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Yunoeki Oyu / Kengo Kuma and Associates, © Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Text description provided by the architects. Oyu onsen is a famous hot spring in Kazuno, Akita. We designed a community center here incorporating a shop, café, open-air theater, park, footbath, and biotope under one large roof.

In order to create a dynamic space which varies according to the diverse programs, we referred to mage wappa, a round lunch basket made of thin wood, a traditional craft in Akita’s.

Cylinders of LVL (laminated veneer lumber) reference mage wappa and comprise the structure of the building.The assemblage of those rings then functions not only as a transparent structure but also as a partition or a shelf when needed.

