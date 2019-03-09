World
  7. Carlanderska Hospital / White Arkitekter

Carlanderska Hospital / White Arkitekter

  • 09:00 - 9 March, 2019
Carlanderska Hospital / White Arkitekter
Carlanderska Hospital / White Arkitekter, © Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

© Bert Leandersson

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Text description provided by the architects. Where new meets old. By echoing the original plans, the new design of Carlanderska Hospital respects the landmark building's well-known atmosphere and expression yet displays its own unique character.

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Carlanderska Hospital in Göteborg, Sweden, has provided specialist healthcare to public and private patients since 1927. The well needed extension primarily houses technology-intensive functions such as surgery, x-ray and sterilisation, but also adds new entrances, staff facilities and a restaurant. Using the same type of materials – red brick and a copper roof – for the extension as that of the original building has unified the new with the old, as have the coloured joints and medieval-inspired brick pattern, ensuring that the new structure naturally blends into the setting.

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

The 7,000 sqm extension adds a facility comprised of four floors and a basement level to Carlanderska Hospital, housing functions that could not be developed in the existing building; surgery, x-ray and sterilisation. Prior to the extension, Carlanderska had four operating theatres sized 14 or 27 sqm. In the new facility there are seven operating theatres sized 40 to 60 sqm.

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Between the new and old structures, a hortus conclusus creates a waiting room as open and organised as a monastery garden with sharp lines and well-organised sections, in contrast to the park outside. Despite the extension’s significant volume, the park remains largely intact and the walkways have retained their original paths.

Plan
Plan

The original buildings feature characteristic roofs, carefully finished with window dormers with various designs and frontispieces. Several large dormers on the ventilation room exterior intersect with the gutter and fit in line with the building’s window placements – the result is a “jumping” gutter which constitutes the most characteristic feature of the building. The dormers serve several purposes; one holds the elevator equipment while others provide possible solutions for future changes to the building. All dormers are fitted with slanted glass lamellae in their facades, both for light reflection and for continuity in design.

Section
Section

The interior strives for a peaceful and relaxed environment with no direct hospital references. Public spaces have a red-tinted terrazzo floor, while the walls feature light-coloured ash panelling. The rich colour paletteLarge floor-to-ceiling windows blur the boundaries between inside and outside.

“The architecture is dictated by two factors: to enable modern care and treatment within the original site and correspond to the existing expression.” -  Ulla Antonsson, lead architect

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Despite modifications to its original state over the years, the cosy and pampering facility has retained its charm, thanks to a deep respect for the original plans and the hospital park.

Project location

White Arkitekter
Glass Steel Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Sweden
Cite: "Carlanderska Hospital / White Arkitekter" 09 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912735/carlanderska-hospital-white-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

