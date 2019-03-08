World
  Energy Rehabilitation Existing Building / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

Energy Rehabilitation Existing Building / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

  12:00 - 8 March, 2019
Energy Rehabilitation Existing Building / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
Energy Rehabilitation Existing Building / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura, © Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

© Javier Callejas Sevilla

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Text description provided by the architects. We act on an existing residential building built in 1962, with very precarious materials and with a scarce endowment of services and facilities.

After analysing the existing building and checking that it was close to the end of its useful life cycle, we decided to undertake a surface extension by adding a floor above what was initially built and improving its accessibility, thermal and acoustic insulation.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Elevations
Elevations
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

The decision was taken to unify the volumes of new construction with the rest of the building by means of an exterior cladding of corrugated steel sheet that would function as a ventilated façade.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

The new top floor of the building does not respect the alignment of the façade, recessed to generate terrace spaces and thus insinuate a continuity at skin level, but a formalization different from the rest of the building.

An elevator is added within the inner courtyard of the building, which serves as a vertical conduit for the new layout of efficient facilities for the building.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
