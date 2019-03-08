Mobile Housing Vulkanplatz / HDPF

+ 39

Text description provided by the architects. The foundation for affordable and ecological housing - Einfach Wohnen is realizing a temporary housing compound in Zurich-Altstetten.

The 33 housing units will be rented out to young students by the Jugendwohnnetz JUWO and made available for asylum seekers by the Asyl Organisation Zürich AOZ.

Both organizations seek to provide functional and affordable housing space for a limited duration. It will be the first project ever in Switzerland to combine housing units for both students and asylum seekers within one compound.