World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Canada
  5. Akb Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Muskoka Boathouse / Akb Architects

Muskoka Boathouse / Akb Architects

  • 16:00 - 7 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Muskoka Boathouse / Akb Architects
Save this picture!
Muskoka Boathouse / Akb Architects, © Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

© Shai Gil © Shai Gil © Shai Gil © Shai Gil + 27

  • Architects

    Akb Architects

  • Location

    Muskoka District Municipality, ON, Canada

  • Category

    Residential

  • Design Team

    Kelly Buffey, Robert Kastelic

  • Area

    2300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shai Gil
Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the simple and prevalent image of wood docks found along the edges of the Muskoka lakes, the boathouse was conceived as a series of planar elements that slide past one another. The slippage of planes echoing the movement of water as it shifts course.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Comprised of 2 bedrooms, a shared bathroom and lounge area with kitchenette on the upper level, the lower level provides functional storage space including three boat slips, and custom cabinetry for recreational equipment with an expansive dock. This 2,300 square foot lakefront structure serves as a guest suite beside an adjacent cottage, with panoramic views of the open water, islands and distant shoreline beyond.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

An elongated cantilevered trellis supported by a permeable wood screen provides an area of reprieve from the expansive, south-western exposure on the dock. Locally supplied cedar wood siding was charred in a Japanese process known as Shou Sugi Ban to preserve the wood from natural weathering, providing a low maintenance exterior finish.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

A sequence of horizontal and vertical boards differentiates each planar element while a combination of Baltic Birch and Douglas Fir plywood wrap the interior walls and ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

A concrete floor on the upper level defines the interior living space in contrast to the cedar wood decking that presents an otherwise continuous field throughout.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Akb Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Canada
Cite: "Muskoka Boathouse / Akb Architects" 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912683/muskoka-boathouse-akb-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream